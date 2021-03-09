Peter L. Galvin made a name in commercial real estate, but also found enjoyment mentoring a generation of industry leaders as a member of the Cleveland Leadership Center’s 1980 Leadership Cleveland class, which was the program’s third cohort.
Galvin, who died on Feb. 15 at age 86, served on numerous community boards and helped build some of those organizations from the ground up.
His nephew, Adam Miller, who is director of content at WKYC-TV in Cleveland, said Galvin was the perfect combination of a man who loved many things deeply – his work, family and community all in one motion.
“I grew up in Cleveland and had a very normal nephew-uncle relationship, but when I moved to Chicago and New York and came back two years ago, we spent more time with him than we did during my childhood,” Miller said. “He sort of adopted us as an extension of his grandchildren, seeing him in a different light.”
Miller said Galvin loved Cleveland, and if anyone could personify the city, “it could’ve been him to a degree.”
“He was so proud of the city from a real estate, culture, arts and philanthropic perspective, and was so engaged in the community,” Miller said. “It was so inspiring and contagious to see that. He was always an uncle on the go.”
Galvin was involved in organizations such as Playhouse Square, Cleveland Public Art/LAND Studio, SPACES and moCa Cleveland. He was also a founding board member of The Gathering Place and America Scores Cleveland.
Eileen Saffran, founder of The Gathering Place and CEO for 21 years, said Galvin began his involvement in 1999 - before the organization even found its first physical home.
“He started laying down the foundation and puzzle pieces together with me and several other founding board members,” Saffran said. “You can appreciate when you have a dream and vision, yet it hasn’t come to fruition, it requires the legitimacy of people who have the networks, reputation, intelligence and expertise to gather with you to move things forward. Peter was one of those early adopters.”
Saffran said that Galvin was also one of her biggest cheerleaders, constantly connecting with her – whether that was just to talk or to give advice.
“He was someone who when he picked up the phone or met with someone, they listened,” she said. “He was so consistent because if he said he was going to do something, you could bank on that. He was a gentleman, someone who cared so deeply about the community. He just ordered respect as an individual so likable with values people were drawn to.”
Marianne Crosley, an early member of Leadership Cleveland and Cleveland Leadership Center president and CEO, said few remain involved with the organization’s mission over several decades.
“He didn’t back down, he didn’t back away and continued to show up and advocate for everything he believed in,” she said. “And his presence just inspired people. He was such a calming and visible force and it is such a loss. He always had a ready smile and would talk to you sincerely, offer his views and you knew his intentions were good. It’s always so nice to have someone who has your organization’s best interests at heart. They’re supporting for the right reasons, and with Peter, that was always clear.”
Whether one knew him personally, professionally or philanthropically, Galvin leaves behind a legacy.
“I’m going to remember him as someone who was able to sustain civic leadership over four decades, and to me, that’s a challenge and inspiration for me to do the same,” Crosley said. “And to inspire our younger civic leaders to see this as their responsibility to do the same.”
Saffran said, “It’s the fact that whatever Peter put his time into, it has pretty much flourished. He looked at missions and how he could fit in helping those missions be realized. His early-on leadership and consistency allowed organizations to prosper because of it. Because he was willing to put his reputation and relationships on the line, Peter left his mark.”
But for Miller, his uncle was a giant. Being more than 6-feet-tall, he said he believes that also applies metaphorically to his impact.
“He just had this Midas touch, and there was no board that I felt like he didn’t join,” he said. “He made the community better for having been here so long. We’re lucky here in Cleveland that we had someone so involved and generous with their time. The Greater Cleveland and the Jewish communities are better because of it.”
Galvin is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Yoelson); children, Susan (David Simon) Galvin and Kenneth (Allison) Galvin; grandchildren, Sarah Simon, Jeffrey Simon and Elizabeth Galvin; and brother-in-law of Peggy and John Garson. His sister, Mary Miller, pre-deceased him.
Publisher’s note: Adam Miller is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.