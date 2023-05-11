After 10 months of service, Rabbi Matt Cohen is now the “official” rabbi at Temple Emanu El in Orange. He was installed May 5 during a weekend of events.
“Rabbi Matt is living as a light for the nations, being authentic and present,” the Rev. Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran Church in Galveston, Texas, told about 150 attendees. “You have called a phenomenal rabbi,” Rhoades said.
Rabbi Marc Kline of Temple Ohev Sholom in Harrisburg, Pa., and Rhoades are two integral role models and longtime friends of Cohen. Rhoades gave the sermon for the installation and said he was proud to be Cohen’s reference with a clear heart.
“I know him as authentic and real, and present,” Kline said. “He brings all of himself. That’s how he shines his light.”
Rhoades commented on the “joy that filled the space,” then spoke of the darkness of antisemitism and blatant acts of violence and cruelty.
“We understand the tug and pull of light and darkness, and we are caught in that tug sometimes,” he said. “... The sinfulness of hatred and antisemitism has burst back out in micro-aggressions. Yet as people of faith, we are called and welcomed by God into the light.”
Rhoades told the congregation to also “be authentic, be present and take risks to fight antisemitism, bigotry and racism.”
Rabbi Emeritus Daniel A. Roberts of Temple Emanu El was chosen to hand the Torah to Cohen. He spoke of the Torah and its history through the generations, as the heart of the congregation, before handing it to Cohen, which he said was his honor to do.
Kline helped to perform the priestly benediction and reiterated the sentiment that Cohen was the right person for the role of rabbi for Temple Emanu El. He said Cohen had at one time been his intern.
“We’ve been together through so many things and while I am blessed to be your teacher, I am also your student,” Kline said, adding Cohen was one of the most gifted rabbis he has ever worked with, and that he gives his whole heart.
Susan D. Krantz, president at Temple Emanu El, read the role of the rabbi, and Rhoades asked God to guide the congregation.
Renee Higer, executive director of the temple, said, “Our staff and our congregation are truly blessed to have Rabbi Matt at the helm.”
She described him as down to earth and real, and that he cares deeply and his actions show it.
“What you see is what you get,” with Cohen, Higer said.
Krantz said Cohen wears many hats in addition to being a rabbi.
“Rabbi Matt is a consoler, confidante, planner, administrator, visionary cheerleader, entertainer and community leader,” she said. “You help keep this temple strong and you are an extraordinary gift to this temple. He makes Torah come to life for us all.”
Cohen was born and raised in Beachwood, and graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
Publisher’s note: Susan D. Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.