Phil Fink, the executive director of Olam Broadcasting, Inc., who had one of the longest running Jewish radio shows in the country when he retired in 2019, died Feb. 20. He was 78.

Phil Fink

Radio host Phil Fink, right, started broadcasting Jewish music in the '60s at age 21.

Fink, a Beachwood resident, died at Maltz Hospice at Montefiore in Beachwood after a brief illness, his son, Shawn Fink, told the Cleveland Jewish News.

40 years on the air with Phil Fink

From his Cleveland radio booth, Phil Fink has interviewed notable Jews - from Zero Mostel and Jack Benny to Alan Dershowitz and Yitzhak Rabin.

His weekly show, “Phil Fink’s Shalom America,” ran for 53 years, starting in 1966. His guests included local and national news makers and celebrities. His interviews included Zero Mostel, Jack Benny, Don Rickles, Joan Rivers and Alan Dershowitz.

Greggers, not static: Megillah hits the airwaves (copy)

Shawn Fink, left, and his father Phil in their studio preparing equipment for their 2005 radio broadcast of Megillat Esther.

The funeral will at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

This is a developing story.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you