Phil Fink, the executive director of Olam Broadcasting, Inc., who had one of the longest running Jewish radio shows in the country when he retired in 2019, died Feb. 20. He was 78.
Fink, a Beachwood resident, died at Maltz Hospice at Montefiore in Beachwood after a brief illness, his son, Shawn Fink, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
His weekly show, “Phil Fink’s Shalom America,” ran for 53 years, starting in 1966. His guests included local and national news makers and celebrities. His interviews included Zero Mostel, Jack Benny, Don Rickles, Joan Rivers and Alan Dershowitz.
The funeral will at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
This is a developing story.