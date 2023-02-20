Philip “Phil” Fink, the executive director of Olam Broadcasting, Inc., who had one of the longest running Jewish radio shows in the country, died Feb. 20, 2023, in Beachwood following a brief illness. He was 78.
Born Nov. 5, 1944, in Cleveland to Herman and Faye Fink, Fink attended Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Monticello Junior High School, and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. During high school, he served as a disc jockey at local record hops, b’nai mitzvah and other simchas.
Not long after graduation, Fink found himself poised to become a radio host when the host of a Jewish music program on WXEN quit on May 10, 1966. Less than an hour later, the station manager called Fink, who was a staff announcer at the time, telling him that starting the following Monday, he was to be the next Jewish radio host in Cleveland. He was 21 years old at the time.
Fink hosted his show, known as “Shalom America,” “Breakfast with Phil Fink” and “Nochum Der Chochum” at different times, for 53 years until he retired in 2019. His only son, Shawn Fink, took over as host in an online format. Fink told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 20 his dad will be remembered not only for entertaining the community through his show, but also “promoting education and information.”
“As someone who really loved his community, he always did what he did with the Jewish community in Cleveland in mind,” Shawn Fink said. “He was always very mindful and very, very outspoken. What he did was aimed at the entire Jewish community. His program wasn’t just for the Orthodox or just for secular Jews. He wanted it to be something that was pareve, or neutral for all.”
Over his 53 years on the air, Fink said what led his father to hit the live button every week was the ability it gave him to “reach people and get a message out there.” His guests included local and national news makers and celebrities. His interviews included Zero Mostel, Jack Benny, Don Rickles, Joan Rivers and Alan Dershowitz.
“In the last 25 years, the Jewish community has become more segmented, so he appreciated that this was a way to unite the community,” he said. “He was always looking for a way to share his love of Jewish culture, music and humor with as many people as possible.”
About following in his father’s footsteps and taking over the show, Shawn Fink said “he knew he was leaving the show in good hands.”
“He knew I would carry on his mission and his tradition and bring it into the next generation,” he said, adding the show is “taking some time to evaluate” and will develop additional programming online to “continue the tradition in his memory.”
Doing his shows from a recording studio at home, Shawn Fink said his father was “always around,” and took the time to attend his and his sister Elise Resnick’s school programs and sporting events. Phil Fink married Gale Marx, a longtime English teacher at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, in 1970.
“What was so important to him and what he loved about not having a 9 to 5 office job was that he could be with us constantly,” Shawn Fink said. “He was always there. His family meant so much to him and his grandchildren were an important part of that as well. He doted on them. As much as people recognized him in the community and as much as he enjoyed hearing people grew up listening to him, it was much more important and exciting for him to hear about how his wife, Gale, was a great teacher. He would just beam.”
As for his legacy in the community and nationwide, Shawn Fink said he believes he showed that Jewish identity – however it was expressed – was something people could be “proud of and could be embraced.”
“Both the traditions of old and modernity,” he said. “Taking what was ancient and bringing it to the masses through broadcasting. In 1995/1996, he was the first person to put Jewish broadcasting on the internet. In the earliest days of streaming audio, he launched a streaming network to get his programming out there. It lasted a short time in its first incarnation, but we were head of the times. But it was the same idea – that you could exist in both worlds. That you could be Jewish and celebrate your Judaism, but you don’t have to be in a shtetl in Europe.”
If he could talk to his father one more time, Shawn Fink said he’d simply tell him he’s “proud of the legacy he left behind.”
“That we will do our best to carry it on the way he would’ve wanted,” he said.
Fink is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Gale Fink (nee Marx); children, Shawn Fink (Elizabeth Leeson) and Elisa (James) Resnick of Silver Spring, Md.; grandchildren, Edson “Eddie” Fink, and Emmett and Finn Resnick; brother, Laurin; and brother-in-law, Murray Marx of Deal, N.J. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Faye (nee Siegel) Fink.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Burial will follow at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
Donations in his memory can be made to Green Road Synagogue or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.