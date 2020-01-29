Historian Martin Cueppers points at a man, presumably former security guard John Demjanjuk, at the Nazi death camp Sobibor during a news conference of newly discovered photos from the Sobibor camp in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
From left: The director of the foundation Topography of Terror Andrea Riedel, historian Martin Cueppers, granddaughter of a Sobibor survivor Jette Manheim and Steffen Haenschen of the education centre Bildungswerk Stansilaw Hanz, attend the podium during a news conference of newly discovered photos from Sobibor Nazi death camp in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Group photo of auxiliary (Trawniki) guards at the Sobibor killing center, spring 1943.Shot on the training ground in front of “Lager III,” visible in the background are the roofs of killing operations buildings and barracks in which Jewish women were forced to have their heads shaved. The roof with the chimney was part of the gas chamber. At the time this photo was taken, Ivan Demjanjuk served as a guard in Sobibor; according to German forensics experts, it is possible that Demjanjuk is the individual in the middle of the first row.
This spring 1943 photo provided by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum shows a group of auxiliary guards at the Nazi death camp Sobibor in German-occupied Poland. A Holocaust historian said researchers concluded that John Demjanjuk, the retired Ohio auto worker who was tried in Germany for his alleged time as a Sobibor guard, is presumably depicted in this photo.
This 1942-43 photo provided by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum shows a gate at the Nazi death camp Sobibor in German-occupied Poland. It's part of a collection of newly discovered photos kept by Johann Niemann, the deputy commander of the camp.
Historian Martin Cueppers points at a man, presumably former security guard John Demjanjuk, at the Nazi death camp Sobibor during a news conference of newly discovered photos from the Sobibor camp in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Johann Niemann posing on horseback on the arrival ramp at the Sobibor killing center, summer 1943. This photograph was shot from the train tracks and shows (in the lower left corner) the edge of the wooden station ramp where deportation trains arrived for mass murder of passengers. In the background, a barracks can be seen that was used to house auxiliary guards.
Photos that might contain images of convicted Nazi collaborator John Demjanjuk at the Sobibor death camp raise the spectre of a story that divided Cleveland and the world for decades.
Released Jan. 28, the same day the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., took legal possession of the photos, as in many revelations regarding Demjanjuk, there are complexities and questions surrounding the identity of figures in the photos identified as Demjanjuk.
Demjanjuk was the Seven Hills auto worker who was extradited in 1983 and deported in 2009 by judges in U.S. District Court in Cleveland. He was tried four times for war crimes in Germany and Israel. He died in 2012 at the age of 91 in a nursing home in Germany while awaiting an appeal.
His case deeply divided the Ukrainian-American and Jewish communities in Cleveland as both Jews and Demjanjuk’s friends demonstrated at the time. Some Jews donned costumes modeled after the uniforms of concentration camp prisoners.
Two of the 361 photographs – from a collection of two photo albums, loose photos and papers belonging to Johann Niemann, the deputy commandant of the camp – may contain images of Demjanjuk.
1 of 8
Seated (from left to right) are Karl Pötzinger, Johann Niemann, and Siegfried Graetschus, workers responsible for burning the bodies of victims as part of the Nazi “euthnasia” program (known as T-4). Brandenburg, Germany. Summer 1940.
In summer 1943, staff from the Sobibor killing center went on a field trip to Berlin. This photo shows Sobibor personnel with officials of the Führer chancellery (Kanzlei des Führers). Next to Johann Niemann (center) are (from left to right) likely Arnold Oels (head of the section responsible for Operation Reinhard and T-4 “euthanasia” staff), Dietrich Allers (Oels’ superior at the T-4 office), Werner Blankenburg (with glasses, a high-ranking chancellery official overseeing Operation Reinhard and T-4), and Trawniki auxiliary sergeant (Zugwachmann) Franz Bienemann.
Auxiliary guards pose under the supervision of Johann Niemann (center) in the courtyard of the camp commandant’s building. Belzec killing center, spring 1942. Between 1941 and 1944, German SS and police trained more than 5000 auxiliary guards (also known as Wachmänner or Trawniki men, named for the site of their training camp). These civilian recruits were primarily young ethnic Ukrainians from German-occupied Poland. Deployment in the operations of the "Final Solution" became a key function of these auxiliaries. The Trawniki men served as guards for the Operation Reinhard killing centers at Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
View of the Sobibor killing center, early summer 1943. Taken from a guard tower, this photograph shows “Lager I” (workshops for forced labor) and “Vorlager” (living quarters for camp personnel). Two Jewish prisoners can be seen on the left between the large wood piles. To the right, between inner and outer fences, two auxiliary guards are visible on patrol. Both fences run perpendicular to the train station, located in the back right (with a white roof). Between 1941 and 1944, German SS and police trained more than 5000 auxiliary guards (also known as Wachmänner or Trawniki men, named for the site of their training camp). These civilian recruits were primarily young ethnic Ukrainians from German-occupied Poland. Deployment in the operations of the "Final Solution" became a key function of these auxiliaries. The Trawniki men served as guards for the Operation Reinhard killing centers at Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
SS personnel relax on the patio of the officers’ dining room at Sobibor (known as the “Kasino”), 1943. Depicted (from left to right) are SS officer Arthur Dachsel, camp commandant Franz Reichleitner, deputy commandant Johann Niemann, and likely Erich Schulze and Erich Bauer (in charge of gassing operations), as well as two female civilian kitchen workers,and a visiting member of the German customs service (Zollgrenzschutz). The drinking glasses on the table attest to the frequent use of alcohol by German camp staff and might have been stolen from murdered Jews.
Gate of the Sobibor killing center, 1942-43. Transports of Jews entered the camp through this gate. (The train tracks were located further to the right.) The fence on either side of the gate was covered with tree branches in order to camouflage the mass murder operations. During testimony in a West Germany court on January 29, 1962, survivor Mordechai Goldfarb described this scene: “‘Sonderkommando Sobibor,’ that’s what it said in white letters on a black sign, black flags fluttering on both sides of the sign.”
Johann Niemann posing on horseback on the arrival ramp at the Sobibor killing center, summer 1943. This photograph was shot from the train tracks and shows (in the lower left corner) the edge of the wooden station ramp where deportation trains arrived for mass murder of passengers. In the background, a barracks can be seen that was used to house auxiliary guards.
Group photo of auxiliary (Trawniki) guards at the Sobibor killing center, spring 1943. Shot on the training ground in front of “Lager III,” visible in the background are the roofs of killing operations buildings and barracks in which Jewish women were forced to have their heads shaved. The roof with the chimney was part of the gas chamber. At the time this photo was taken, Ivan Demjanjuk served as a guard in Sobibor; according to German forensics experts, it is possible that Demjanjuk is the individual in the middle of the first row.
Between 1941 and 1944, German SS and police trained more than 5000 auxiliary guards (also known as Wachmänner or Trawniki men, named for the site of their training camp). These civilian recruits were primarily young ethnic Ukrainians from German-occupied Poland. Deployment in the operations of the "Final Solution" became a key function of these auxiliaries. The Trawniki men served as guards for the Operation Reinhard killing centers at Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
Sobibor Perpetrator Collection from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
1 of 8
Seated (from left to right) are Karl Pötzinger, Johann Niemann, and Siegfried Graetschus, workers responsible for burning the bodies of victims as part of the Nazi “euthnasia” program (known as T-4). Brandenburg, Germany. Summer 1940.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
In summer 1943, staff from the Sobibor killing center went on a field trip to Berlin. This photo shows Sobibor personnel with officials of the Führer chancellery (Kanzlei des Führers). Next to Johann Niemann (center) are (from left to right) likely Arnold Oels (head of the section responsible for Operation Reinhard and T-4 “euthanasia” staff), Dietrich Allers (Oels’ superior at the T-4 office), Werner Blankenburg (with glasses, a high-ranking chancellery official overseeing Operation Reinhard and T-4), and Trawniki auxiliary sergeant (Zugwachmann) Franz Bienemann.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Auxiliary guards pose under the supervision of Johann Niemann (center) in the courtyard of the camp commandant’s building. Belzec killing center, spring 1942. Between 1941 and 1944, German SS and police trained more than 5000 auxiliary guards (also known as Wachmänner or Trawniki men, named for the site of their training camp). These civilian recruits were primarily young ethnic Ukrainians from German-occupied Poland. Deployment in the operations of the "Final Solution" became a key function of these auxiliaries. The Trawniki men served as guards for the Operation Reinhard killing centers at Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
View of the Sobibor killing center, early summer 1943. Taken from a guard tower, this photograph shows “Lager I” (workshops for forced labor) and “Vorlager” (living quarters for camp personnel). Two Jewish prisoners can be seen on the left between the large wood piles. To the right, between inner and outer fences, two auxiliary guards are visible on patrol. Both fences run perpendicular to the train station, located in the back right (with a white roof). Between 1941 and 1944, German SS and police trained more than 5000 auxiliary guards (also known as Wachmänner or Trawniki men, named for the site of their training camp). These civilian recruits were primarily young ethnic Ukrainians from German-occupied Poland. Deployment in the operations of the "Final Solution" became a key function of these auxiliaries. The Trawniki men served as guards for the Operation Reinhard killing centers at Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
SS personnel relax on the patio of the officers’ dining room at Sobibor (known as the “Kasino”), 1943. Depicted (from left to right) are SS officer Arthur Dachsel, camp commandant Franz Reichleitner, deputy commandant Johann Niemann, and likely Erich Schulze and Erich Bauer (in charge of gassing operations), as well as two female civilian kitchen workers,and a visiting member of the German customs service (Zollgrenzschutz). The drinking glasses on the table attest to the frequent use of alcohol by German camp staff and might have been stolen from murdered Jews.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Gate of the Sobibor killing center, 1942-43. Transports of Jews entered the camp through this gate. (The train tracks were located further to the right.) The fence on either side of the gate was covered with tree branches in order to camouflage the mass murder operations. During testimony in a West Germany court on January 29, 1962, survivor Mordechai Goldfarb described this scene: “‘Sonderkommando Sobibor,’ that’s what it said in white letters on a black sign, black flags fluttering on both sides of the sign.”
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Johann Niemann posing on horseback on the arrival ramp at the Sobibor killing center, summer 1943. This photograph was shot from the train tracks and shows (in the lower left corner) the edge of the wooden station ramp where deportation trains arrived for mass murder of passengers. In the background, a barracks can be seen that was used to house auxiliary guards.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Group photo of auxiliary (Trawniki) guards at the Sobibor killing center, spring 1943. Shot on the training ground in front of “Lager III,” visible in the background are the roofs of killing operations buildings and barracks in which Jewish women were forced to have their heads shaved. The roof with the chimney was part of the gas chamber. At the time this photo was taken, Ivan Demjanjuk served as a guard in Sobibor; according to German forensics experts, it is possible that Demjanjuk is the individual in the middle of the first row.
Between 1941 and 1944, German SS and police trained more than 5000 auxiliary guards (also known as Wachmänner or Trawniki men, named for the site of their training camp). These civilian recruits were primarily young ethnic Ukrainians from German-occupied Poland. Deployment in the operations of the "Final Solution" became a key function of these auxiliaries. The Trawniki men served as guards for the Operation Reinhard killing centers at Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
At least 167,000 Jews were murdered at Sobibor between April 1942 and November 1943.
"Martin Cueppers, a Holocaust historian at the University of Stuttgart, said researchers concluded that Demjanjuk is 'probably' depicted in at least one case in conjunction with the criminal police office in Germany's Baden-Wuerttemberg state, whose biometric department agreed to examine the historical photos," The Associated Press reported.
Demjanjuk’s son, John Demjanjuk Jr., who lives in Broadview Heights, cast doubt on that possibility.
“The photos are certainly not proof of my father being in Sobibor and may even exculpate him once forensically examined,” Demjanjuk Jr. wrote in a Jan. 28 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Further, as an American of Ukrainian descent who has studied the subject for most of my life, it’s shameful for Germans to continue generally blaming Ukrainian POWs for the crimes of the German Nazis," Demjanjuk Jr. wrote "Historical evidence has proven that captured Soviet POWs were coerced to serve under a threat of death if they were not among the millions who perished in German POW camps.”
Demjanjuk’s lawyer in Germany did his own comparison.
“The publishers did not produce the results of the experts,” Dr. Ulrich Busch wrote in a Jan. 28 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “They did not say which photos they used for a comparison. They did not say if they used picture 1393.
"If you compare the new pictures with 1393, you do not need to be an expert to right away see that 1393, whoever it shows, is a completely different person. Especially the chin and the nose are completely different. The attempt to show evidence, that Demjanjuk was in Sobibor, failed.”
Edna Friedberg, a historian at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, said she does not know whether the photos contain images of Demjanjuk.
“We have not even seen a copy of the police report or what the analysis was, so it’s not that we confirm or doubt it, we just haven’t seen it in order to even assess,” Friedberg said.
“I can say that in a way, it just points to bigger issues of guilt and complicity though, because whether it’s Demjanjuk or not, we see images of the close to 400 Trawnicki auxiliary guards who served at Sobibor in this collection.
“Whether it’s a name we recognize or not, it represents a human being who murdered other human beings,” she said. “So I don’t want us to be distracted by a famous name and not forget that either way it is someone who was central to genocide.”
Friedberg said the photos will have value to those trying to understand the Holocaust.
“What’s really significant about the collection – and I think will be useful, perhaps in prosecutions, but just in general knowledge – is the broader picture it paints for us of the implementation of the final solution,” she said.
“So, for example, it shows us how professional networks among people involved in different killing programs, so the ‘euthanasia’ program of people with disabilities provided a direct staffing pipeline into the killing centers in Occupied Poland. And this collection illustrates that vividly. We see the same personnel advancing up the career ladder of the Nazi hierarchy.
“We also see the complicity of women,” she said. “Wives of some of the perpetrators appear in some of these photographs on field trips with their spouses as local civilian Sobibor women relaxing and socializing with members of the SS.”
In addition, she said the photos show the close relationships between the upper echelons to that of the Trawnicki auxiliary guards.
“It shows us the centrality of the close to 400 Trawnicki auxiliary guards who served at Sobibor over the course of this operation,” she said. “We have images of them patrolling the perimeter of the camp. We have images of them on a junket to Berlin that was given as a reward for good performance. And just looking at the body language of the people in these images, we see high-ranking officials of Hitler’s chancellory looking relaxed and chatting with some of these Trawnicki auxiliaries. So the pictures give us a sense of how closely these people worked together.”
In addition, she said, the photos corroborate eyewitness testimony about Sobibor, one of six Nazi-run camps during World War II. Sobibor was also the site of the most successful attempt by prisoners to escape a Nazi extermination camp during the Holocaust.
“There is an image that shows the entrance gate to Sobibor with tree branches woven into the fence to camouflage what’s happening inside and the description of how the gate was decorated with SS flags directly corresponds to testimony of a survivor in West German court in 1962,” she said.
“It puts into literal black and white what we had known to be true but just confirms it. And it confirms it through the souvenir album of one of the people who ran the killing center.”
In addition to two photo albums, there are about 50 loose photographs of Sobibor, “a handful” from the Belzec death camp and 14 loose photographs that show Niemann’s funeral, Friedberg said, along with letters to his wife, Henriette.
Niemann’s grandson turned over the materials to two volunteer German historians, who donated them to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
"Often one reason that material like this is so rare is that perpetrators or their families would destroy material like this lest it be used as evidence against their loved one in a criminal proceeding," Friedberg said. "But because Niemann had been killed, he couldn’t be prosecuted. So, presumably, it just stayed in the family home and it wasn’t until 2015 that Niemann’s grandson shared it with a local historian who was doing research into his hometown. So, for decades, it just lay there. Whether it was forgotten or thought unimportant, I don’t know. But it was unknown to us."
Friedberg said the German researchers chose to donate the collection to the museum partly because one of them had served as a fellow at the museum.
“They were looking for a repository for the collection that could accomplish two things: one, make sure that it was conserved and safe in perpetuity, and two, equally significant, make sure it was accessible and could be examined and analyzed in a much broader context of other evidence of the Holocaust,” Friedberg said. “And the size and scope of our collections are the largest in the world so that made it a natural place, but we are very, very grateful to these German partners. They’ve worked on it meticulously for several years and we are all the beneficiaries of their research.”
Niemann was the first person killed during the prisoner revolt and escape that took place on Oct. 14, 1943.
“Niemann was known to be very vain,” Friedberg said. “He had special uniforms made for himself. And the album includes vanity shots, posing looking very dramatic on a horse wearing these special uniforms. It was the vanity that actually led to his death.
"On the day of the Sobibor uprising, Niemann was lured to a tailor shop in the killing center for a fitting. And it was there that he was hit over the head and killed. So the prisoners, the Jewish prisoners knew that that was a weak spot for him and used that to their advantage. Jewish prisoners in the camp, who administered the killing center, planned their escape and appealed to Niemann’s vanity to lure him to his death.”
Kurt Thomas, who lived in Columbus and died in 2008, described watching Niemann walk to his death in a clip from a videotaped interview that the U.S. Holocaust Museum is running on its website with information about the collection.
“He came on a horse,” Thomas recalled, explaining that there was a bakery near the entrance gate to the camp. He said Niemann told the baker, “’Baker, hold her, keep the horse.’ … He walks just as slow as ever with his hand on the back and his whip and enters the tailor shop. And as soon as he entered, they must have hit him over the head, was the end of Niemann. … That was the only SS man I have seen walking to his death.”
Esther Raab, who lived in Vineland, N.J., escaped from Sobibor as well. She died in 2015.
She lived in Berlin after World War II and recognized the “gas master” of Sobibor at a park riding a merry-go-round with his family. She turned him in to police at the time and identified him at trial, and attended trials of others at Sobibor, including Karl Frenzel, the camp’s commandant.
“The transports, when most usually most of them used to come in during the night, but some of them came in the daytime, too,” she said in a videotaped interview. “When you heard the whistle from the commandant of the camp, that meant that the transport was coming in, and the men in the camp should get ready to unload the people. That whistle would tear out your insides.”
Marvin Raab, of Cherry Hill, N.J., said his mother remembered Demjanjuk as a guard at Sobibor.
“She remembers being there and seeing him, but she didn’t have a lot of interaction with him,” Raab told the CJN. “It wasn’t like he was the guard over the women’s section.”
Raab said he had no opinion about whether the images portray Demjanjuk.
“I just cannot say definitely,” he said. “My mother would be the one who really could do it.” Raab has visited Sobibor six times, including with his mother.
“After the escape they tore everything down,” he recalled. “They planted trees. You could still see the area where the ashes (are), ‘cause no trees or anything will grow on it. So there’s a big mound of ashes like in a round, circular thing they built. Israel had put up a monument there where the gas chamber was.
“And they found like people’s rings and people’s you know jewelry,” he said. “They found pieces of things Jews had. You basically now can walk through at the camp. It’s not buildings but you can see a path that the people took. There’s a little museum there as well.”
Marvin Raab serves on the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education. New Jersey requires two weeks of Holocaust education per year for high school students. He said seeing the images from Niemann’s collection had an impact on him.
“Seeing the pictures and seeing the faces of the murderers makes it difficult,” he said. “It’s difficult to think that these people made her life so miserable. … Each person there, they were selected to do this kind of work. They went through training. They had to be a special kind of low life to do this kind of work, and they did anything they wanted.”