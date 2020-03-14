In the wake of school closings and extended spring breaks, Piada Italian Street Food is joining the effort to keep students fed during the coming weeks.
In a statement posted March 14, the fast casual Italian restaurant will offer free lunches to K-12 students from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 through April 3. The lunch includes a kids pasta with sauce, cheese and a fountain drink.
“Our hearts go out to the families in our communities whose lives have been disrupted by school closures, especially those with K-12 students who depend on our school systems for lunch,” it read.
The statement also detailed what the restaurant chain is doing to keep locations clean, including removing all paper menus from dining rooms, increasing the frequency for disinfecting and deep cleaning daily, adding sanitation stations throughout the dining rooms, relocating utensils from high traffic areas and ensuring employees practice proper hygiene protocols.
Regular customers can also order online at mypiada.com, where their food will be waiting at a pick-up window or shelf. Delivery is also available through the DoorDash app.
Based in Columbus, the restaurant chain has 40 locations in seven states, including in Beachwood, South Euclid, Parma and Rocky River.