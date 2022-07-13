Over a dozen workers and union members picketed in front of Menorah Park nursing home July 12 to demand safe staffing, higher wages and respect on the job.
The picket was organized with Service Employees International Union District 1199, which represents 359 Menorah Park and Montefiore employees. The workers cited concerns of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, short staffing and unlivable wages – with some employees making as little as $13.35 an hour - as reasons for the picket.
“We believe that they really should be paying attention to their front line workers who they need,” Cathy Kaufmann, chief bargainer and administrative organizer for SEIU District 1199, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Menorah Park and Montefiore became one organization under the Menorah Park name two years ago, but the union workers have two separate contracts that they now wish to combine. The Menorah Park contract expired at the end of June and has two more bargaining dates scheduled for July 18 and July 25, while the Montefiore contract expires in 2023, Kaufmann said.
In asking for higher wages, Kaufmann said Menorah Park in Beachwood received nearly $8 million in federal funding during the pandemic through COVID relief funds, but workers saw no permanent increase in their wages. Facing staffing shortages can create safety concerns, as employees work long hours understaffed. She said paying livable wages would help keep employees on the job and bring in new employees.
For housekeeper Shyvonne Gilmore who has worked at Menorah Park for two years, respect is at the top of the list of demands.
“Our concern is, tell us before we enter into a room that the patient is positive (for COVID), because we have families to go home to,” Gilmore told the CJN. “I think respect is right at the top because if you respected us, you would tell us.”
Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing at Menorah Park, released a statement to the CJN regarding the picket.
“Menorah Park has engaged in good faith negotiations with the SEIU. For that reason we are very disappointed that early on in the bargaining process, leadership of the SEIU is resorting to tactics that include false accusations regarding Menorah Park, personal attacks on our CEO and also have been making unrealistic requests that no organization could accommodate.
“Despite these SEIU activities, we will continue our efforts to reach a fair and equitable contract for our employees. Our commitment to our residents, families, clients, visitors, and our employees will remain our priority throughout this process.
“Our employees have worked hard to build and maintain the best reputation in our industry. Our employees believe in excellence in caring and we know they have the best interest of the people we serve top of mind.”
This is a developing story.