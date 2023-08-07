Pinecrest in Orange launched its DORA program Aug. 1.
DORA, or designated outdoor refreshment area, is a mapped out district in which patrons over age 21 can purchase, carry and drink alcoholic beverages outdoors within the set boundaries, as well as indoors at select stores, according to a news release.
The Pinecrest restaurants selling DORA beverages are Sand Pebbles, The Candle Studio, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, The Last Page, Pinstripes, AC Hotel, Kitchen Social, Saucy Brew Works, Shake Shack, Condado Tacos and RED The Steakhouse.
Upon purchasing a DORA beverage, customers can drink and shop at Blackbird Flu Boutique, Brighton, Color Me Mine, Duck Donuts, Fount, Homage, J. Bellezza, J. Crew, Madewell, Nike, Oceanne, SOZO and Williams-Sonoma, the release said.
DORA will operate Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.
Restaurants selling DORA beverages will display a green sign that reads “DORA sold here.” Stores allowing entrance with DORA beverages will display a green sign that reads “DORA welcome here.” Stores not allowing entrance with DORA beverages will display a red sign that reads “DORA not permitted.”