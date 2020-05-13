Pop music echoed across Pinecrest’s open air streets for the first time in months on May 12, but it was mainly heard by those picking up to-go orders from Condado Tacos or Shake Shack, grocery shoppers at Whole Foods, those using the outdoor space for exercise and some store owners and employees who reopened their shops that day.
The parking lots of the mixed-use district in Orange that were often filled with cars were dotted with Infinitis and Acuras. The sidewalks were empty.
Numerous stores still had signs in their storefronts announcing their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic – some with dates for when they’ll reopen, some closed for the immediate future.
As consumer, retail and service businesses were allowed to reopen across the state May 12, many had reduced hours, allowed fewer customers than normal and implemented other measures to reduce risk of exposure.
Among shopping centers reopening in Northeast and Central Ohio were: Beachwood Place in Beachwood, Crocker Park in Westlake, Easton Town Center in Columbus, Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere, Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, Legacy Village in Lyndhurst, Polaris Fashion Place in Lewis Center, SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Tanger Outlets in Sunbury, The Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, and the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, .
Without the songs blaring, Pinecrest would almost be quiet. But not with Sweeties Big Fun open after being closed for nearly two months, where employees had a contest to see who could make the best kosher soft serve ice cream twist.
The candy, toy, gift and ice cream shop located at 10 Park Ave., Suite 108, had its large, street-facing window open to sell ice cream and laughter trickled out of the store, likely for the first time since its closure.
“We shut down completely for six weeks, and we participated in the PPP (loan),” Sweeties Big Fun co-owner Steve Presser told the CJN. “We had a staff come in here and completely clean the place. Now we’re stocking and doing everything we can to start up again.
“We’re in unchartered waters – we don’t know how the public is going to react. We’ve been cautiously optimistic about what’s going to happen, but we’re prepared for people to come in. We’ll happily see our customers.”
The store matches all regulations and protocol set forth by Gov. Mike DeWine, Presser said. It has lines on the floor marking proper distancing between customers, splash guards around the cash register, the staff is masked and enforced to maintain distance, and customers are encouraged to wear masks in the store.
The store also has reduced hours, open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sweeties Big Fun saw a few customers its first day back – and Presser remembered each one: an excited father calling about a Rubik’s Cube for his son and wanting to shop local, a stir-crazy couple wanting to get outside and a group of four to five people coming from a shop nearby and wanting to explore.
It’s Presser’s hope people continue coming – not just to Sweeties Big Fun, but to all local businesses.
“This is just a very unusual time, and it’s put a tremendous amount of stress on especially local businesses,” said Presser, a resident of Cleveland Heights who attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “It’s been a financial crunch. We’re hoping that the community will come together to support local businesses. We respect people’s decisions to stay at home – we do. We just hope that the community comes out in support.”
In the Short North neighborhood of Columbus, shopkeepers and joggers outnumbered customers. At Fera, a designer clothing store specializing in denim, owner Jason Dowell was still looking for his first customer just before lunch. His new store was open for a single day in mid-March before he made the decision to shut down.
“I was a little nervous, not nervous as being a new store, but nervous for what’s to come, kind of the unknown,” he said. “Definitely the unknown.”
At Happy Go Lucky on High Street in Columbus, a women’s apparel and home goods store, signs directed customers to use complementary hand sanitizer as soon as they enter. Masks were required and available for a donation.
“It’s hard to say when we’re going to see regular people just like walking in off the street,” store manager Molly Babich said.
Patrons milling about Pinecrest were hesitant about stores reopening for safety reasons.
Sisters-in-law Nicole Seward of Cuyahoga Falls and Julia Zumpano of Cleveland Heights brought their children for fresh air and ended up enjoying some to-go Graeter’s Ice Cream.
“Today, with nobody here, I feel safe,” Seward said. “But if all the stores were open, we would not be here right now. I don’t want my kids to be around the public. We’re a family so it’s OK, but we’re not ready to go into big groups.”
Even though stores opening back up signaled a return to normalcy, Zumpano felt a sense of worry at the thought of Pinecrest fully open.
“I don’t think (places like Pinecrest) will be normal for a really long time because I wouldn’t come here if it was (fully) open, and that’s not normal,” Zumpano said. “I would have normally come here not ever thinking that anyone would get sick from being close to a stranger. Now, I would. I wouldn’t chose to put my kids into that environment.”
Friends Katie Sitko of Aurora and Sophia Arnold of Euclid enjoyed visiting Pinecrest that day to catch up and walk around. As Arnold munched at Shake Shack, the district’s reopening was like any other day for the friends.
“As long as I stay outside – it’s pretty dead out here – then I feel safe,” Sitko said. “But once it gets crowded or busy, if it does, then I probably won’t come here. I feel like people will probably drop their guard ‘cause they feel like it may be OK. They say it’s OK to reopen, but I don’t feel like it’s exactly the safest to do that yet.”
Arnold echoed Sitko’s concerns, happy for Pinecrest’s temporarily empty sidewalks so she and Sitko can walk around without worrying about catching COVID-19.
“I don’t think I’d go to any of the shops because people are going to be sick and not know it and not be taking precautions,” Arnold said. “I know places are reopening, so people are relaxing. ... Eventually, I think it will be normal again. It might be awhile, but it will happen.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.