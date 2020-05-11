In support of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Pinecrest will hold a drive-thru food drive for nonperishable items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 through May 15.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has seen a 30% increase in new clients seeking food assistance since the onset of the pandemic and related shutdowns, according to a news release.
Participants can drop off items like beef stew, canned soup, canned vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter and cereal off in front of Pinstripes, 111 Park Ave. in Orange.