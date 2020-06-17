Pinecrest is offering weekly Thursday family drive-in movie nights to support Girls on the Run of Northeast Ohio and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Movies will be shown in the parking lot behind Pottery Barn. The area will opens at 7:30 for guests to park, stroll and purchase food. Pinecrest restaurants will offer a special takeout menu to carry out and enjoy during the movie.
The first movie is “Trolls” on June 18.
The cost is $10 per car and tickets will be available for the first 75 cars. People should purchase tickets in advance at /bit.ly/3ec3kmv
Visit @DiscoverPinecrest on Facebook to vote for future movies.
Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio is a nonprofit organization that offers physical activity-based positive youth development program designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. People can bring nonperishable food to the drive-in for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Pinecrest is 200 Park Ave. in Orange.