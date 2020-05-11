Pinecrest, the mixed-use district in Orange, will reopen May 12.
The open-air shopping area will invite guests to stroll the center, shop, and visit several restaurants already open for carryout and delivery.
“We are constantly inspired by the spirit of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back friends, neighbors, and guests,” stated Rob Clarke, general manager at Pinecrest, in a news release. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do everything we can to support the health and safety of the community.”
Guests should check the Pinecrest website for up-to-date store opening dates and hours of operation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinecrest implemented additions to its code of conduct effective immediately and until further notice. Those include the following guidelines for guests: practice social distancing of at least 6 feet; adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies; covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended; and adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.
Pinecrest will also do the following: clean and disinfect throughout the day and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces; use a stronger disinfectant when available; offer hand sanitizer at designated stations; close the play area; turn off drinking fountains; reset seating areas in our outdoor common areas to allow for greater social distancing; postpone large events that support large gatherings; and encourage the use of masks and gloves where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws