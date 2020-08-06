Outside pinstripes

Pinstripes touts various outdoor eating areas, including its first floor patio space.

 CJN photos / Becky Raspe

Pinstripes launched its Hometown Heroes contest, which provides one winner per Pinstripes location with a year of free bowling and/or bocce and a $250 dining credit.

“Throughout the past few months, true hometown heroes have come forth to greatly help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic – from doctors and nurses to your neighbor who hosted a local food drive to the person down the street who offered to run errands for those who couldn’t,” according to Pinstripes’ website.

To nominate someone, visit bit.ly/2D2dfxT.

Pinstripes is at 111 Park Ave. in Orange.

