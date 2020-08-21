Studying at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass., Dr. Saul Genuth wasn’t sure what he wanted to study. But seeing what his maternal grandmother went through battling type 1 diabetes, he decided to explore his options in the medical field.
Years and many innovations in the diabetes and endocrinology fields later, the late physician has left behind a legacy that continues to impact patients to this day.
Genuth died at age 89 on July 7.
Born March 13, 1931, to David L. and Anna Einhorn Genuth in Norwalk, Conn., Genuth’s family moved to Cleveland when he was 4 years old. He made Cleveland his home throughout his medical training and professional career.
His son, Joel Genuth of Cleveland Heights, remembers his father as a “quiet, thoughtful and reflective individual.”
“He had quite a gift for explaining, not just with logical rigor, but also a sense of emotion and I think that is why he was a very successful teacher and mentor,” he said.
“At times, he was drop dead funny too. But when he got angry, he got very quiet. I think that was a bit scarier than when he shouted. He always dressed well, but he was not a big presence in a room. He was not charismatic in the way we think of politicians, but if you got close to him and could manage to listen to his very slow, deliberative style of speech, then you’d feel amply rewarded.”
According to a story published in the American Diabetes Association’s March 2015 issue of Diabetes Care by Drs. Alan M. Jacobson and David M. Nathan, Genuth attended medical school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland following his time at Harvard College. There, he was the first person to synthesize the compound leucyl-AMP, which is a high-energy activated form of amino acids which assists in protein synthesis.
Following his time as a clinical associate at the National Cancer Institute, Jacobson and Nathan said Genuth returned to endocrinology and completed his training at Duke University, eventually finding himself practicing and training students as a junior faculty member at Mt. Sinai Hospital and CWRU in Cleveland. There, the doctors wrote, is where “he incorporated human research paradigms to help dissect the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes, thus becoming a translational researcher before the term existed.”
While at Mt. Sinai, Mitchell Balk, president of the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, said Genuth was the former head of the division of investigative medicine at Mt. Sinai and the Saltzman Institute for Clinical Investigation.
“Dr. Genuth, a past Maurice Saltzman Award recipient, was one of the three co-creators of the Mt. Sinai Optifast liquid diet,” he recalled. The award is given to outstanding achievers in heath and medicine.
Dr. Malcolm Brahms, a former Cleveland Browns orthopedic surgeon, said he has many fond memories training and working at Mt. Sinai Hospital alongside Genuth.
“Saul was a very quiet sort of individual who went about his professional duties as a diabetic specialist, becoming very well-known through many channels of medicine as a premier doctor in the diabetic study,” Brahms said. “He was a very caring and thoughtful individual, and I doubt very much that before Medicare that he charged his clients for his work. He was like his father, David, that way, who was a well-respected Orthodox rabbi in Cleveland. They both had excellent reputations.”
Brahms said he and Genuth grew up in the same area, allowing him to see Genuth develop into a “well-revered physician and educator” due to his knowledge and expertise in the field of diabetic medicine.
Dr. Mark Roth, an internal medicine physician at University Hospitals, described Genuth as a “masterful teacher,” recalling his time training under him at Mt. Sinai from 1970 to 1981.
“He tried to make those learning under him, including me, thoughtful problem-solvers,” said Roth, who writes a monthly health column for the CJN. “He tried to teach us those skills in terms of medical diagnosis and care. He was extremely organized before there were even computers and a logical thinker.”
The time he spent learning from Genuth has stuck with him, Roth said, as he tries to emulate those skills in his practice.
“I’ve tried to internalize those learnings over the years and tried to continue to emulate him and those qualities that he had, except no one could ever truly emulate what he did,” Roth said.
“Even though he was an endocrinology and diabetes specialist, (Saul) was, to some extent, a renaissance man. He knew a lot about other things than medicine. He was extremely well educated, and those qualities of having a more widespread general knowledge did enhance his ability to relate to patients and treat them respectfully. He just had a good positive impact on his interns, residents, medical students and patients.”
Joel Genuth said his father’s legacy in Cleveland will be felt both within the medical community, and within his person and familial relationships.
“The medical community will remember him for his insight and his ability to get people to work together,” he said. “But his family will emulate him, a whole lot of us will try to be very warm presences and amply reward people who get close to us. He had very strong bonds with all of his nieces and nephews, so I’m hopeful that all of our children will continue to value extended families like he did.”
Genuth was the husband of the late Molly (nee Goodman); father of Joel (Paula Embury) Genuth and Abigail (Kenneth) Cooper; brother of Phyllis (Bernard) Givertz and the late Esther Smith; brother-in-law of Judith and the late Harry Goodman and Michael Smith; grandfather of Miriam Genuth, Naomi (Brian Sullivan) Genuth, Evan Cooper and Thomas Cooper; and uncle of many.Studying at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass., Dr. Saul Genuth wasn’t sure what he wanted to study. But seeing what his maternal grandmother went through battling type 1 diabetes, he decided to explore his options in the medical field.
Years and many innovations in the diabetes and endocrinology fields later, the late physician has left behind a legacy that continues to impact patients to this day.
Genuth died at age 89 on July 7.
Born March 13, 1931, to David L. and Anna Einhorn Genuth in Norwalk, Conn., Genuth’s family moved to Cleveland when he was 4 years old. He made Cleveland his home throughout his medical training and professional career.
His son, Joel Genuth of Cleveland Heights, remembers his father as a “quiet, thoughtful and reflective individual.”
“He had quite a gift for explaining, not just with logical rigor, but also a sense of emotion and I think that is why he was a very successful teacher and mentor,” he said.
“At times, he was drop dead funny too. But when he got angry, he got very quiet. I think that was a bit scarier than when he shouted. He always dressed well, but he was not a big presence in a room. He was not charismatic in the way we think of politicians, but if you got close to him and could manage to listen to his very slow, deliberative style of speech, then you’d feel amply rewarded.”
According to a story published in the American Diabetes Association’s March 2015 issue of Diabetes Care by Drs. Alan M. Jacobson and David M. Nathan, Genuth attended medical school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland following his time at Harvard College. There, he was the first person to synthesize the compound leucyl-AMP, which is a high-energy activated form of amino acids which assists in protein synthesis.
Following his time as a clinical associate at the National Cancer Institute, Jacobson and Nathan said Genuth returned to endocrinology and completed his training at Duke University, eventually finding himself practicing and training students as a junior faculty member at Mt. Sinai Hospital and CWRU in Cleveland. There, the doctors wrote, is where “he incorporated human research paradigms to help dissect the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes, thus becoming a translational researcher before the term existed.”
While at Mt. Sinai, Mitchell Balk, president of the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, said Genuth was the former head of the division of investigative medicine at Mt. Sinai and the Saltzman Institute for Clinical Investigation.
“Dr. Genuth, a past Maurice Saltzman Award recipient, was one of the three co-creators of the Mt. Sinai Optifast liquid diet,” he recalled. The award is given to outstanding achievers in heath and medicine.
Dr. Malcolm Brahms, a former Cleveland Browns orthopedic surgeon, said he has many fond memories training and working at Mt. Sinai Hospital alongside Genuth.
“Saul was a very quiet sort of individual who went about his professional duties as a diabetic specialist, becoming very well-known through many channels of medicine as a premier doctor in the diabetic study,” Brahms said. “He was a very caring and thoughtful individual, and I doubt very much that before Medicare that he charged his clients for his work. He was like his father, David, that way, who was a well-respected Orthodox rabbi in Cleveland. They both had excellent reputations.”
Brahms said he and Genuth grew up in the same area, allowing him to see Genuth develop into a “well-revered physician and educator” due to his knowledge and expertise in the field of diabetic medicine.
Dr. Mark Roth, an internal medicine physician at University Hospitals, described Genuth as a “masterful teacher,” recalling his time training under him at Mt. Sinai from 1970 to 1981.
“He tried to make those learning under him, including me, thoughtful problem-solvers,” said Roth, who writes a monthly health column for the CJN. “He tried to teach us those skills in terms of medical diagnosis and care. He was extremely organized before there were even computers and a logical thinker.”
The time he spent learning from Genuth has stuck with him, Roth said, as he tries to emulate those skills in his practice.
“I’ve tried to internalize those learnings over the years and tried to continue to emulate him and those qualities that he had, except no one could ever truly emulate what he did,” Roth said.
“Even though he was an endocrinology and diabetes specialist, (Saul) was, to some extent, a renaissance man. He knew a lot about other things than medicine. He was extremely well educated, and those qualities of having a more widespread general knowledge did enhance his ability to relate to patients and treat them respectfully. He just had a good positive impact on his interns, residents, medical students and patients.”
Joel Genuth said his father’s legacy in Cleveland will be felt both within the medical community, and within his person and familial relationships.
“The medical community will remember him for his insight and his ability to get people to work together,” he said. “But his family will emulate him, a whole lot of us will try to be very warm presences and amply reward people who get close to us. He had very strong bonds with all of his nieces and nephews, so I’m hopeful that all of our children will continue to value extended families like he did.”
Genuth was the husband of the late Molly (nee Goodman); father of Joel (Paula Embury) Genuth and Abigail (Kenneth) Cooper; brother of Phyllis (Bernard) Givertz and the late Esther Smith; brother-in-law of Judith and the late Harry Goodman and Michael Smith; grandfather of Miriam Genuth, Naomi (Brian Sullivan) Genuth, Evan Cooper and Thomas Cooper; and uncle of many.