Pittsburgh, Dayton mayors recall horrific days at ADL meeting

Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley discussed horrors they have witnessed while holding office on Dec. 17 at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual meeting.
The theme this year was, “Mayors Fighting Hate with Hope.”
Peduto was mayor the Oct. 27, 2018, during the mass shooting at Tree of Life – or L’Simcha Congregation – in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Whaley was mayor when the Aug. 4, 2019, shooting by 24-year-old Connor Betts near the entrance of the Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District of Dayton killed nine people and wounded 17.
“After these unimaginable events, both mayors were able to lead their cities and become more unified and stronger,” Yelena Boxer, ADL regional board cChair and executive committee member, said during the virtual event. “We are grateful to learn from Mayor Peduto and Mayor Whaley tonight and to listen to their wisdom and gain their insight about fighting hate with hope.”
James Pasch, regional director of the ADL in Cleveland who served as moderator, asked each mayor to take attendees back in time to those moments.
“Where were you when you got that call?” Pasch asked. “What went through your head as both a leader for your city but as a person? And what were you able to do in the moments afterwards?”
Peduto spoke about his experience first.
“I think that, inherently, you believe that day will come,” Peduto said. “You hope that it doesn’t, but you see it happening and you turn on the news ... and you know the mayor of that city and you’re texting them.”
Peduto recalls the incident happened on a Saturday morning where he had decided to sleep in. He said when his phone rang right before 10 a.m., he didn’t pick it up.
“I have this rule with my chief of staff that, if something is seriously wrong, to always double call, and he’s never done it,” Peduto said. “As soon as the phone ended ringing, it began ringing a second time and I knew something was terribly wrong.”
He asked his chief of staff to pick him up. He was at Peduto’s door within minutes and they rushed to Tree of Life. Peduto knows most of the congregations members, he said, noting he grew up with them and is proud to be the only non-Jewish councilman who represented the district from 2002 to 2014.
“My first thoughts were safety – how do we make sure we have this perimeter closed off so this guy does not get out of this building, and how do we make sure that no more officers get hurt or die?” Peduto said, “The second part of it was, ‘God, please don’t let this be happening all over the country at this moment.’”
Whaley spoke about her experience next. Noting she lives in a “very close-knit neighborhood,” Whaley said she woke up at 4 a.m. to someone knocking at her door. She assumed a neighbor had been locked out of their house and needed a spare key, grabbed her phone and made her way downstairs.
“I saw somebody texted and said, ‘I just saw what happened,’” Whaley recalled. “It dawned on me, ‘Oh, something has happened.’”
It was a city attorney who had been knocking at her door. He told her what happened. She said she called Peduto and he advised her on what to do over the next 24 hours. She went immediately to the scene and recalls doing her first press conference.
“Both of you said something that really struck me just now, which is the feeling as mayor’s, that it’s not a matter of if, but when, your phone rings with that call – that horrific moment,” Pasch said. “That’s so hard to comprehend, that that’s where we have gotten to when it comes to the level of extremism and the level of hate that we’ve seen grow in our communities.”
He asked what Peduto and Whaley were able to accomplish for their cities in the aftermath of those events. He also asked how their communities were able to come together after such tragedies.
“I was given advice: set your priorities, basically set your North Star now, so that when you have to make a decision, it’ll make your decision making easier,” Peduto said. “So my priorities became the families, the people who were injured, the larger Jewish community and then the Pittsburgh community.”
Whaley said Peduto passed that same advice to her.
“I think that was very helpful, you know, making sure the victims families were first,” Whaley said.
She said the shooting in Dayton was much different than in Pittsburgh because Dayton’s was not a hate crime. It was, in Whaley’s words, “a deranged young man” who was fascinated “with killing many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”
A diverse group of people were affected by the shooting in Dayton and “that’s what makes this area of our community so special, that it’s a really diverse place,” Whaley said.
“I knew that we had to take that space back as quickly as possible because it was such a key space for our community,” Whaley said.
She said during events like these two, communities show “what you’ve been working on and building that you can’t really see, and it’s that fabric of connectivity, of togetherness, of being proud out what you are and proud of what you’re not as a city, and the citizens show you that in the toughest and darkest times.”
The ADL Cleveland office serves Ohio, Kentucky, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
