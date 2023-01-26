Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz and Boruch Yosef Taub are being remembered by the Cleveland Jewish community as pillars of the community for their devotion to their families, community and the Torah.
The two men were killed Jan. 19 in a plane crash in New York state shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when the plane being piloted by Taub developed engine trouble and crashed at about 5:25 p.m., about 1 mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y.
The funerals were held Jan. 20 for Chafetz and Jan. 22 for Taub at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights with standing room only and community members spilling out into the hall. As the community came together, many events throughout the area have been canceled since the tragedy.
Rabbi Nissim Abrin of Bais Avrohom in Beachwood described both Chafetz and Taub as “pillars of generosity and kindness in the community.”
As Chafetz, 45, lived around a cluster of shuls in Beachwood, Abrin told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 20 that he was a dear friend to him and the community.
“He was a lively person, a happy person, a very outgoing and loving person, and he was somebody who was of generosity of spirit and generosity in all areas,” Abrin said. “He was somebody who welcomed others into his home and made it theirs.”
Abrin recalled Chafetz as a loving and devoted husband and father of seven children. He especially enjoyed studying with his son in the synagogue and was a man of unwavering faith who set aside time to study Torah daily, Abrin said.
While Abrin did not know Taub, 40, as well, he said he did know him as “an extremely kind man.”
“He did a lot of kindness, a lot of stuff behind the scenes, and just (had) a beautiful family,” Abrin said of Taub. “He cared about the heart of the community.”
As Chafetz and Taub were both parents of students at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, menahel/educational director Rabbi Simcha Dessler sent an email to the school community in which he expressed sympathy to both families.
He told the CJN in an email Jan. 20, “A double tragedy of such magnitude is a profound communal loss which naturally elicits a sense of absolute shock.”
Chafetz’s wife, Smadar, is a general studies teacher at the academy.
Chafetz was the owner of 121eCommerce LLC in Cleveland Heights and a member of Congregation Zichron Chaim in University Heights.
“Ben Chafetz will forever be remembered for his unique passion and infectious energy,” Dessler wrote. “He consistently used those qualities to champion causes and support those in need. He was a supporter of the academy and was the recipient of the academy’s Mendy Klein Community Service Award.”
Chafetz received the Community Service Award at the 75th annual Hebrew Academy of Cleveland dinner in 2018.
Taub lived in Cleveland Heights with his wife, Shoshana, and their five children. Shoshana Taub teaches at Yeshiva Derech HaTorah in Cleveland Heights, where their children attend school. He was the owner of Masterworks Automotive & Transmission and a member of Ahavas Yisroel, both in Cleveland Heights.
“Boruch Taub was an academy alumnus who sought opportunities to be helpful to others in the broader community,” Dessler wrote. “He valued Torah study and always maintained a sense of appreciation for those who taught him throughout the years.”
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood, wrote in an email to the CJN that Taub was very generous, committed to honesty and quiet kindness, and worked hard to build a dream business.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was traveling from JFK to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, but diverted to Westchester County Airport in an attempt to make an emergency landing after reporting low oil pressure and issuing a mayday distress signal. The two New York airports are about 35 miles apart.
Search and rescue teams found the airplane shortly before 11 p.m. on a peninsula in Rye Lake, about 1 mile northwest of the airport. During a press conference Jan. 20, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the rain, thunder and lightning limited the search from the air and made visibility difficult. The plane was found after the FBI was able to ping the cellphones of Chafetz and Taub to their location.
Chafetz texted his family from the plane to say that the plane was in trouble, to ask for prayers and to tell his family that he loved them.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, gathering facts through documenting the scene, examining the aircraft, requesting any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports, maintenance records of the aircraft, medical records and flight history of the pilot and contacting any witnesses, the NTSB said. A preliminary report may be available in 10 to12 business days and a typical NTSB investigation can take 12 to 24 months to complete and determine cause, the NTSB stated.
Chai Lifeline Crisis Services began receiving calls through its national 24-hour crisis hot line and its Midwest Chicago office as soon as there were reports that the plane was missing and have received hundreds of calls since, Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox, the director of Chai Lifeline Crisis Services, told the CJN Jan. 24.
Chai Lifeline crisis intervention teams are active in communities across the globe and will be present in Cleveland, consulting to schools and parents, as well as via a community Zoom discussion.
Fox presented a community-wide webinar Jan. 24 on “The Challenge to Be Supportive to Others and to Care for Ourselves and Our Children During Tragic Times,” organized by Naaleh, a nonprofit focused on emotional and mental wellbeing in the Cleveland Jewish community, in conjunction with Yeshiva Derech HaTorah, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Chaviva High School for Girls. Rivka Recht of Chai Lifeline Midwest will also speak to students and educators at local schools, providing individual consultations and counseling.
“I will talk about tragedy, talk about grieving, about understanding our subjective reactions when something of this horrible magnitude occurs in our midst,” Fox said. “And ways to cope, ways to address children and managing their own reactions in a supportive manner, while also being mindful as adults that we experience catastrophic losses differently than children. How to be supportive of the families who are actually now mourning, some of the steps to take and some of the things to avoid doing. So, we’re going to go through a whole range in providing a guiding process.”
To view a recording of the Jan. 24 webinar, contact Naalah at info@naalahcleveland.org or 216-591-6191, ext. 107.
To reach the Chai Lifeline’s Crisis Services team hot line, call 855-3-CRISIS or email crisis@chailifeline.org. For more information, visit chailifeline.org/crisis.