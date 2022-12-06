Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6.
More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on the plan to consolidate three lots at Shelburne, Landon and Inverness at 22276 Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights Dec. 5 with speakers expressing concerns about many elements of the plan and some questioning whether the house was intended for use as a synagogue.
Deena and Hirsh Henfield, who own all three properties, have said repeatedly in writing that is not their intent as they belong to and attend several synagogues, Zichron Chaim, Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, Aleksander Shul and The Torah Life synagogues.
The Henfield’s attorney Robin Wilson at Ulmer Attorneys of Cleveland addressed the need for variances and the intended use of the property in a Nov. 18 letter to Dan Feinstein, Shaker Heights senior planning and zoning administrator.
“Their home will be centered on their (Orthodox) spiritual beliefs and their children,” Wilson wrote.
He said the simcha hall will be “centered on their Sabbath and on holidays, when they have guests.”
The basement, where the simcha hall is planned, has a door leading directly to the outside.
“My clients advise that it is common in Jewish orthodox homes that are being built today to have direct access to the home via a separate entrance simply because guests feel more comfortable being able to come and go without having to necessarily use the front door,” Wilson wrote.
He said the guest bedrooms in the house are for family and that the intent of the gender-specific bathrooms is “for their guests instead of having one bathroom.
The mikvah hot tub will be for immediate family use only, Wilson wrote.
The Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
This is a developing story.