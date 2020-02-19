Groggers and booing, costumes, crowds, games and candy might spell fun to some children, but with those with special needs and their families, the holiday of Purim can pose particular challenges.
The one-day festival, in which the reading of the Megillah takes place along with some sometimes raucous celebrating, begins the evening of March 9 and runs through March 10.
Family support specialist Amy B. Pincus, who is principal of Kulanu: Inclusive Jewish Education Program at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, reflected on practices that may help families of children with special needs make Purim meaningful.
Here is her advice:
• Celebrate the holiday of Purim with your family can be a special time to have fun in the kitchen together.
• Make hamantaschen and other goodies to put into mishloach manot (packages of food) as well as creating the bags or boxes to put the treats into can be something that everyone can do in some meaningful way. If there is a family member who is unable to use his/her hands, that individual can still be actively included in the preparations by being with everyone and feeling that positive energy. If music is something that everyone enjoys, listening to Purim songs together during the mishloach manot preparations is something that can be enjoyed by everyone. For those more traditional Jewish families who have a big Purim meal together, children and teens can help in those preparations, as well.
In preparation to going to the synagogue to hear the Megillah, she recommendd the following for families:
• A social story (one that describes what will take place and what to expect) can be very useful to prepare a child for what will be happening at the synagogue. Going to synagogue on Purim is very different from going on a regular Shabbat, with people dressed in costumes (which can be confusing and/or scary to some) and with the Megillah reading and the loud noises that accompany that experience.
• For those with visual impairments, large print copies of the Megillah will be very important to have and again, would be a wonderful thing for the synagogues to have for its members.
• If the synagogue is able to provide a separate quiet space in the building for people to take a break or be able to avoid the noise, this would be very useful.
• For children to stay involved and content, it will be useful to bring to the synagogue an age-appropriate books about Purim as well as snacks. Manipulatives such as fidget toys or stress balls and quiet games can also be helpful for providing comfort and personalized entertainment during the service.