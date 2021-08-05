In an Aug. 2 Zoom meeting, the Pepper Pike planning commission unanimously approved an extension of a nonconforming use variance that would allow the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland and Medina Creative Housing to build 25 single-family housing units in 10 buildings on 3 acres of the sisters’ property at 2600 Lander Road.
But also accepted were stipulations suggested by city planner George Smerigan in a June 17 special meeting – leaving the Ursuline Sisters’ unsure if they’d like to proceed, according to a statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 2. The development, which would be operated by the Medina-based nonprofit organization that provides disabled residents with independent, supportive housing, is planned on a U-2 district, which only allows institutional development.
The approved stipulations include: limiting the housing to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who could live in a single-family, attached configuration; that the ground coverage of the buildings, parking and improvements associated should not exceed a maximum of 4.62 acres so it doesn’t exceed the original nonconforming use ground coverage; that there be a 250-foot setback from Fairmount Boulevard and a minimum 300-foot setback from Windy Hill Drive; that no parcel splits can be made to allow more than 3.57 dwelling units per acre; to allow the Ursuline Sisters to build other U-2 conforming buildings within the development as long as they don’t increase the size of the development; and that the entire property complies with the city’s 30% open space requirement.
“The Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland are grateful to the city for its consideration of Medina Creative Housing’s request for a use variance to developing housing for individuals with disabilities on our property,” Sister Ritamary Welsh, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, said in the statement, saying the variance was requested to extend the property’s residential use from its motherhouse, Merici Crossings and its mission-based activities.
“Because the city placed conditions on its approval of this request, the sisters need time to carefully consider our options, to discuss this with our leadership team and determine the best way to move forward.”
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain told the CJN Aug. 4 the city is “pleased” to have crafted a land-use decision on the property owned by the Ursuline Sisters, which began with the application from Medina Creative Housing and would allow the applicants to “fulfill their stated mission to provide a long-term solution for the special needs community.”
“This is a great decision for our Pepper Pike special needs community and their families,” he said. “We understand however that the Ursuline Sisters are considering appealing this granting of their application because they seem dissatisfied with reasonable conditions placed upon the requested extension of the preexisting nonconforming use. Those limitations are consistent with the nonconforming use they have asked to be extended.”
Bain said it would be “very disappointing” to see the Ursuline Sisters and MCH appeal the decision, especially since “a good deal of effort” was extended to address the issues and facts brought before the planning commission by the applicants, neighbors, special needs families and community.
“We hope the commitment of the applicants to their stated mission continues and that we see this project go forward,” he said.