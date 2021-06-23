In a special planning commission meeting June 17, Pepper Pike city planner George Smerigan shared his report on aspects of a nonconforming use variance request that, if approved by the commission, will grant Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland and Medina Creative Housing permission to build a housing development for developmentally disabled residents consisting of 25 single-family on 3 acres of the sisters’ property at 2600 Lander Road.
The development, which would be operated by the Medina-based nonprofit organization that provides disabled residents with independent, supportive housing, is planned on a U-2 district, which only allows institutional development. Smerigan’s report followed a fact-gathering and review process following Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland’s and MCH’s lawyers’ presentation on April 19, requesting the zoning variance, extending the non-conforming from the sisters’ residential motherhouse, Merici Crossings.
While the planning commission did not decide by the end of the meeting, Smerigan went over his report detailing what the sisters and MCH would need to do for the variance request to potentially be accepted by the commission. John Slagter, attorney for the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, was able to ask questions about the report. Residents were also in attendance.
According to Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain, MCH did not comment on the report at all, but he’s under the impression it’s “receptive of the report and recommendations of Mr. Smerigan.”
“Mr. Smerigan’s report recommends that the city say ‘yes,’ subject to the conditions expressed,” Bain told the Cleveland Jewish News June 18. “Mr. Slagter acknowledged the city’s ability to place conditions upon his recommendation, although he expressed, on behalf of the sisters, concerns on what those guidelines would be.”
Bain said that should the city be prepared to adopt Smerigan’s report, MCH “seems prepared” to accept the recommendations.
“So, if the report is accepted, it is then up to the sisters to say yes or no to the project moving forward,” he said.
Though some neighboring residents still hold concerns over the proposed project, whether that is for the protected wetlands, old-growth forests, property values, drainage, location on the sisters’ property and its impact on the neighborhood’s character, Smerigan closed his report with stipulations to be followed for the variance request to be accepted.
Those stipulations include: limiting the housing to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who could live in a single-family, attached configuration; that the ground coverage of the buildings, parking and improvements associated should not exceed a maximum of 4.62 acres so it doesn’t exceed the original nonconforming use ground coverage; that there be a 250-foot setback from Fairmount Boulevard, a 300-foot set back from Windy Hill Drive, a 50-foot set back from Ursuline College and a 650-foot set back from a zoned townhouse district; that it remains on the same 42-acre parcel, unable to be subdivided; that a site development plan is submitted for approval; and that the entire property complies with the city’s 30% open space requirement.
Sister Diana Stano, a member of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland leadership team, told the CJN June 18 that the project itself has been “a long time coming,” and that it was started before the city placed a moratorium on its U-2 zoning.
“The land for us is an asset,” she said. “It’s an important resource for us, and we want to be able to use it partly as a legacy that supports our mission and legacy (of the sisters). It’s a community asset as well, and it’s not just for the sake of our leadership team, but all of our sisters.”
An Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland statement sent to the CJN on June 18 that said the sisters had concerns over the stipulations laid out by Smerigan, but Stano said it comes down to the issue of getting the variance granted.
“We can’t do anything more without it. That’s what we’ve been waiting for,” she said, adding the requirements recommended by Smerigan should be addressed during site plan approval and not during variance request proceedings.
“Of greatest concern are the setback requirements and conditions that would limit later development on other parcels of the property,” the statement read. “While we do not currently have specific plans for the parcel where the former motherhouse stood, we have been very clear about our desire to develop this parcel in the future.”
Noting that there is still work ahead, Bain said a response from the planning commission could come out as early as the end of July.
“We’re somewhere in the process,” he said. “(The sisters and MCH) made an application for an extension of a nonconforming use, which is unconventional, but (Smerigan’s) report tries to accommodate the request within reasonable parameters. But, I don’t speak for the entire planning commission.”