Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood.
The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at 22276 Shelburne Road and to replace it with what neighbor Robert Woods described as a “monstrosity” in his Oct. 2 email has garnered concerns about how the property might be used, as well as concerns about traffic near a five-way intersection, on-street parking, resale and upkeep.
“The neighborhood will be ruined and it’s beyond why this plan is even given consideration,” Woods wrote in an Oct. 2 email to Dan Feinstein, Shaker Heights senior planner. “Stand firm, Shaker, it is NOT remotely OK and you know it and owe it to the residents who will suffer such an idiotic, and illegal plan.”
About 30 neighbors have filed emails and letters, with some also objecting to the number of trees that will be removed to make way for the construction and the placement of the garage.
Rebecca Pantuso of Pantuso Architects in Chagrin Falls will represent the Deena and Hirsh Henfield before the board of zoning appeals Oct. 6 for site plan review, subdivision of land and variances, including one for a three-car garage and for the number of trees removed that will not be replaced: 10 will be removed, three will be replaced, and city ordinance calls for a one-to-one replacement. The plan also calls for a consolidation of three lots.
The Henfields bought the existing house and two adjacent parcels at 22276 Shelburne Road for $560,000 from Hummer Paving Co. on July 12, 2021, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Website.
Pantuso wrote Feinstein regarding the plan in a Sept. 30 letter that is included in the city file.
“Deena and Hirsh were delighted to purchase land in Shaker Heights in July of 2021,” Pantuso wrote.
The Henfields’ residential address, according to the application on file, is on Fairmount Boulevard in Shaker Heights.
“Shaker Heights is their favorite city and they were pleased to find a lot within walking distance of their synagogue. As a result, they approached Pantuso Architecture almost one year ago to design their dream home.
“As an Orthodox Jewish family, it is critical to be near their synagogue, because they walk to service on Saturdays (Sabbath),” Pantuso wrote. “There are many wonderful rules and traditions within the Orthodox community that influence this house design. The size of the dining room allows the family to invite their immediate family (mom, dad, brothers, and respective families to dinner). In the event they have more than these 16 family members, they would use the basement dining hall. This space will allow for friends to join on the holidays. (Note: No cars are used on these holy holidays.)
“The Henfields are currently in Israel and will not be able to attend the meeting on October 6th. They will be in Israel for the entire holy season and hope to return the favor to their gracious hosts in Israel. The house has been designed to allow for bedrooms in the basement. The four bedrooms would accommodate up to eight people, or two small families.
“… I can tell you that the Henfield’s are 100% committed to designing a house that looks like an original 1920’s house in Shaker,” Pantuso wrote. “Not only will their house be a beautiful addition to the neighborhood, but the neighbors will be delighted to have these kind people next door.”
The board of architectural review approved the plan at its Aug. 6 meeting.
The board of zoning appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. The meeting can viewed at https://zoom.us/j/99656786876? pwd=OUs3V016QnNpeVFYR1k0aHQxc0pMQT09, Password: 33553400. To join by telephone to listen dial 833-548-0282 (toll free); Webinar ID: 996 5678 6876, Password: 33553400.
The packet can be viewed at https://shakeronline.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_10062022-918.