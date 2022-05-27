Rob Platt was recently appointed by the American Technion Society to oversee resource development in Ohio and western Pennsylvania on behalf of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.
In his role as director of development, he will supervise fundraising efforts in the newly opened Cleveland office and surrounding area, including parts of Pennsylvania, according to a news release.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to help advance the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, one of the world’s leading science and technology universities, and to support Israel,” Platt said in the release. “We have recently opened a new office in Cleveland, and I am looking forward to sharing all of the amazing work coming out of the Technion with anyone who is interested in learning more.”
Most recently, Platt was VP of development for Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute, which provides restaurant work skills and experience to previously incarcerated individuals. The Institute was included in The New York Times 2021 travel list of “52 places for a changed world.” Previously, he served as senior development director for the nonprofit Values-In-Action Foundation in Cleveland, where he increased annual giving more than 61% in three years, the release stated.
Serving in the for-profit arena earlier in his career, Platt started and owned companies both in steel and in the promotional products industry.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in advertising at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Platt lives in Chagrin Falls, with his wife, Jane, and is active in the Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.