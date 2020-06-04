Some of Ohio's entertainment venues have been given the OK to open for business on June 10.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a June 4 tweet that the following entertainment venues are allowed to open if they are able to follow the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines for retail, consumer, service and entertainment:
- aquariums
- art galleries
- country clubs
- ice skating rinks
- indoor family entertainment centers
- indoor sports facilities
- laser tag facilities
- movie theaters (indoor)
- museums
- playgrounds (outdoor)
- public recreation centers
- roller skating rinks
- social clubs
- trampoline parks
- zoos
Holden Forests & Gardens will open the Cleveland Botanical Garden on June 10. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while indoors and near others, and will need to maintain distancing of at least 6 feet. Groups must be limited to 10 and include only members of one household. Advanced timed registration for members and advanced timed tickets for nonmembers will be required so the Botanical Garden can limit the number of visitors.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced it will be opening June 17.
“After nearly three months, we can’t wait to reopen Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to our community,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar said in a news release. “As we work diligently to reopen, safety will continue to be our number one priority to protect our employees, guests and all of the animals in our care.”
Additional entertainment venues allowed to operate are batting cages, bowling alleys and miniature golf. Businesses are permitted to operate if they adhere to their sector specific requirements and any other applicable associated guidance – such as food service – according to the Responsible RestartOhio website.
"As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of #COVID19 while we safely reopen our economy," DeWine tweeted. "It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.
"The threat of #COVID19 remains, and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly."
DeWine had planned to hold a press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response on June 4, but canceled it because it would have occurred at the same time as a memorial service for George Floyd, who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Ohioans have been marching and protesting in support of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement since last week in peaceful and tense demonstrations, which DeWine on June 2 said were "very appropriate."
Ohio has 37,282 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,339 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 4.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 434,608.
The ODH reports 6,312 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,623 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 4,732 of the cases, 1,165 hospitalizations and 259 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.