Playhouse Square, Cleveland’s theater district and performing arts center, is suspending summer programming and is canceling summer programming through Aug. 31.
Closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playhouse Square is anticipating a $3.9 million operating loss from now until the end of the calendar year, the organization said in a news release. To reduce expenses, 193 staff members were laid off and salary reductions are being put in place throughout the organization.
“Our trustees, executive leadership and I made these difficult but necessary decisions to allow us to continue carrying out our not-for-profit mission and to return Playhouse Square to a position of strength,” Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square, said in a news release. “Like many organizations, we are unsure of what the future holds, but we know that creativity and innovation live in the Playhouse Square DNA. With that and with your support, we can move toward a time when we will be able to enjoy the amazing performances you have come to expect in your theaters.”
To see a full list of canceled performances, visit playhousesquare.org. For season ticket holders, call 216-664-6050 or email seasontickets@playhousesquare.org for more information.