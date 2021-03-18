Playhouse Square will reopen its doors with a monthlong run of “The Choir of Man,” starting June 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
This is the show’s third visit to Playhouse Square, and stars a cast of singers, dancers and musicians performing a mix of Irish tunes, pop music and Broadway classics, all on a set designed like an Irish pub. “The Choir of Man” will be presented by the same team behind “Gobsmacked” and “Noise Boys.”
Scheduled for 35 performances through July 11, tickets range from $59 to $79. Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.
To learn more about Playhouse Square’s health and safety precautions, visit bit.ly/30RJEzl.