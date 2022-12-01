The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Playmakers Youth Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a new logo and a season theme of “honoring our past and looking toward our future.”
Sheri Gross began working with the Mandel JCC in Beachwood in 1995 to revitalize the Francine and Benson Pilloff Family Performing Arts Camp. She created Playmakers Youth Theatre in 1997 to offer a year-round performing arts programs. She served as the director for 21 years before a former camper of hers, Rachel Zake, took over for a few years, followed by another former camper, Emma Miller, who now leads the theatre.
“It’s amazing, and it has really come full circle,” Gross said of the 25th anniversary and of the directors who followed her. Gross is the Cleveland Jewish News arts and entertainment reviewer.
While she is no longer involved with the program, Gross continues to cheer from the audience and shared how impressed she was by how Playmakers navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really felt it was important for whoever was taking over to put their own stamp on the program – as long as the philosophy stayed the same, which was really that the show is about building confidence and self-esteem and teaching skills and in a Jewish environment, and I think they’ve managed to keep that really solid,” said Gross, a Solon resident who attends Solon Chabad.
The program grew over the years from a Chanukah play to adding intergenerational shows for children, parents and grandparents written by Gross, to a full season of shows including performances of “A Chorus Line,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Music Man,” “Oklahoma” and “Singing in the Rain.” The shows took place at the Halle Theatre at the Mayfield JCC until it closed in 2005 and activities were consolidated to the new Beachwood facility, and then moved to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple auditorium.
“There’s really nothing like theater that can bring a community together and bring kids out of their shell and have them feel special and important,” Gross said. “So, that’s really what I’m looking forward to, just seeing some of the same and some of the differences and just watching kids shine on stage.”
Once upon a time, Miller was one of those kids looking to come out of her shell. She recalled the moment on her first day of camp, listening to Gross welcome the campers, when it clicked with her.
“I think it’s that same hyper-nurturing, kid-focused, creative, confidence-building environment that has kept me coming back across my life and in many different capacities,” said Miller, who grew up in Shaker Heights as a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
She said what makes Playmakers unique in Cleveland’s arts and culture hub is that it’s the only opportunity of its kind for performers who are observantly Jewish as there are no performances or rehearsals on Shabbat or Jewish holidays.
This season will be the first full season since the pandemic began. It will feature both Playmakers’ premieres as well as Playmakers’ classics to honor the past and look to the future, Miller said.
Playmakers next show will be “Sound of Music” from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18. It will feature six performances from Dec. 8 through Dec. 18, with 2 casts.
There will be ample opportunity for the community to get involved or support the program during this celebration year by attending performances like “Sound of Music,” participating in camp and attending the annual 24-hour musical program in the summer.
“I feel incredibly honored to be in the position that I’m in at all, but especially in a moment like this as we think deeply about where we’ve been and who we are and where we want to go,” Miller said.