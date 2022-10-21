Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has offered a plea agreement to Rabbi Stephen Weiss, which he has until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept.
Weiss, the former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, is charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. The plea agreement would dismiss the importuning charge if he pleads guilty or no contest to the other two charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Should the case not be resolved, a trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2023.
Weiss’ attorney, Michael Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News they are “considering all options right now.”
“The state of Ohio has made the offer, and we are in the process of still preparing the case and we will let the state know if it’s something that merits further discussion shortly,” Goldberg said Oct. 20.
Goldberg said avoiding trial is the best scenario in any criminal case, and “hopefully we can reach a reasonable resolution.”
A pre-trial was held Oct. 20, and another pretrial is set for Nov. 7.
“We make an offer and they have until the 23rd of December to decide if he plans to take the plea, and if not, trial is set for (Jan.) 18th,” Lexi Giering, communications manager at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, told the CJN Oct. 20.
Weiss was previously indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on June 16. He was arrested April 18 after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy.
He pleaded not guilty to the three charges at his arraignment July 1. The counts Weiss is facing together carry a maximum of 3½ years in prison, the prosecutor’s office previously told the CJN.
He was suspended from B’nai Jeshurun on April 19 and resigned April 21.
B’nai Jeshurun completed its own investigation in June, finding no evidence Weiss engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation.
Court records showed Weiss posted a $50,000 bond April 19. The bond was amended July 14, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond, the CJN previously reported.
Judge Emily Hagan was assigned to the case.
This is a developing story.