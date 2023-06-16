With summer just around the corner, there’s plenty for families to do in their backyard or in a short drive from Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of places to go that will keep families busy on one-day trips. If you don’t see your favorite getaway included, email us at editorial@cjn.org and put “Summer” in the subject line.
Amusement/Games
Candytopia – 24613 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst
A ticket to Candytopia will buy a memorable hour of interactive activities, such as an art gallery, a confetti room, a marshmallow pit and photo opportunities.
Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission for adults is $28 and for children 4 to 12 is $20. Admission for children 3 and under is free.
For more information, visit tickets.candytopia.com
Cedar Point – 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky
Home to 71 roller coasters, Cedar Point is a 364-acre amusement park on the Lake Erie peninsula. It offers entertainment such as games, concerts, plays and rides.
Hours: Daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m; Cedar Point Shores open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dates and hours subject to change.
Daily tickets are $49.99 and a summer pass is $105.
Upcoming Events:
• World’s Largest Swimming Lesson – 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. June 22. Free swimming lessons for little ones to bring awareness about the importance of teaching children how to swim.
• Bands in Residence – Through Sept. 4. Local bands will play outdoors.
• Light Up the Point – July 4. Bring the family on Independence Day to watch fireworks illuminate the sky.
For more information about events, visit cedarpoint.com.
Chuck E. Cheese – 1615 Golden Gate Plaza, Mayfield Heights
Chuck E. Cheese offers a selection of games, prizes and entertainment for children and adults.
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets: Play Pass for $7.99 per 30 minutes, including $5 in Play Points or Summer Fun Pass starting at $49.99.
Events:
• Available for group events, birthday parties and fundraisers.
For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.
Chuck E. Cheese – 8000 Plaza Blvd., Mentor
This location is one of the last with a full animatronic band on stage and running. Head to Chuck E. Cheese in Mentor and enjoy a piece of history.
Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets: Play Pass for $7.99 per 30 minutes, including $5 in Play Points or Summer Fun Pass starting at $49.99.
Events:
• Available for group events, birthday parties and fundraisers.
For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.
Chuck E. Cheese - 7601 W. Ridgewood Road, Parma
Chuck E. Cheese features many things for children, including arcade games, rides, ball pits and pizza.
Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets: Play Pass for $7.99 per 30 minutes, including $5 in Play Points or Summer Fun Pass starting at $49.99.
Events:
• Available for group events, birthday parties and fundraisers.
For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.
Kalahari – 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky
Kalahari features a range of experiences for all ages. Features include an indoor and outdoor water park, Build-A-Bear Workshop, an arcade and a fitness center.
Hours: Indoor Waterpark – Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Outdoor Waterpark – Daily 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Tickets: All-day pass $64.99, waterpark and advantage park combo $127.99, evening pass $44.99, military pass $49.99 and senior pass $52.99.
For more information, visit kalahariresorts.com.
Lost Nation Sports Park – 38630 Jet Center Plaza, Willoughby
Visit this family sports and recreational facility featuring sports and activities including an indoor and outdoor complex and a 13-acre outdoor soccer field complex.
Hours – Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission – Prices/registration vary.
For more information, visit lostnationsports.com
Memphis Kiddie Park – 10340 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn
Memphis Kiddie Park offers amusement for children, including 11 kiddie rides designed for children under 50 inches tall, mini golf and snacks.
Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets: Single tickets $3, strip of 10 tickets $28, book of 25 tickets $44, season pack of 110 tickets $160. Each ride is one ticket.
For more information, visit memphiskiddiepark.com.
Pioneer Waterland – 10661 Kile Road, Montville
Enjoy a splash in the water at Pioneer Waterland featuring attractions including water slides, mini golf, go-karts, batting cages and more.
Hours – Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission – Season pass $85, junior/senior pass $75, any day ticket $24, go-kart ticket $6.50.
For more information, visit pioneerwaterland.com
Play CLE – 38525 Chester Road, Avon
Play CLE features attractions such as a zipline, ropes, course, climbing walls, parkour and ninja course. It also has a full-service restaurant and bar close to the action park to take a breather and grab a bite.
Hours: Monday and Tuesday: private events only, Wednesday to Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Daily admission $32.95, 6 and under $16.95, adventure pass (four or more guests) $27.95.
Upcoming Events:
• Available to book birthday parties, fundraisers and company events.
For more information, visit playadventureparks.com.
Preston’s Place – 26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood
Preston’s Place is an accessible playground for children with and without disabilities to explore and interact with each other. It features Imagination Village – an array of fun houses lifted by a walkway, a play theatre, an interactive sand area and a regular playground with accessible activities.
Hours: 10 a.m. to dusk, weather permitting
Admission is free and Preston’s Place is open to the public.
For more information, visit prestonshope.com.
Roll House – 33185 Bainbridge Road, Solon
Roll House offers bowling, an arcade, escape rooms, a karaoke lounge, laser tag and food and drink. It is available for birthday parties and group events.
Hours: Noon to midnight.
Prices: Open bowling $32 per lane/per hour and $5.50 shoe rental, Cosmic bowling $25 per person includes bowling shoes, or all-you-can-bowl cosmic on Tuesdays for $15 per person includes bowling shoes, Escape rooms $35 per person, Arcade $20 arcade card
Upcoming Events:
• June 20 – Bourbon & Cigar Night from 7 to 9 p.m. – Enjoy some bourbon and cigars on the patio with your friends.
• June 22 – Thursdays are Getting Groovy with Dreadlock Dave from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music on the patio featuring tunes from Dreadlock Dave.
• June 22 – Queen of Hearts from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Enter the drawing for the jackpot with a $2 ticket.
•, June 24 – Rhinegheist Tap Takeover from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more details and events, visit therollhouse.com.
Roller Derby – 717 E. 17th Ave, Columbus
Head to Columbus on June 24 to watch the Ohio Roller Derby compete against Dallas, Texas, Toronto, Ontario and Cincinnati opponents. It will be held in the Ohio Building at the Ohio Expo Center.
Doors: Open at 4 p.m., game begins at 5 p.m., second game at 7 p.m.
Admission: $15 per person, children 8 and under free.
For more information, visit ohiorollerderby.com.
Shaker Rocks – 3377 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights
Shaker Rocks offers activities, including four diverse types of climbing courses, a fitness and training space with cardio machines, weights and a beautiful outdoor patio. Spend some time in the yoga studio to relax and wind down after a day of exhilaration.
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $21 for adults 23 and older, $19 for those 22 and under and free for those 5 and under with a paying adult.
Rental Gear – Shoes $5, harness $4, belay device $3.
For more information, visit shakerrocksclimbing.com.
Whirley Ball – 5055 Richmond Road, Bedford Heights
Whirley Ball features activities, including whirley ball, laser sport, bowling and virtual reality. Reservations are required.
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 1 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.
Prices - Whirley ball: $195 per court hour, laser sport: $7 per person for one session, private bowling: $150 per hour for three private lanes (balls and shoes included), virtual reality: $29 for one-hour session.
For more information, visit whirlyballcleveland.com.
Origin Game Fair – 400 North High St., Columbus
This tabletop gaming convention features over 5,000 gaming events and a film festival, anime showing and cosplay. It runs from June 21 to June 25.
Hours – Wednesday to Saturday from noon to midnight; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets: Costs vary.
For more information about ticket prices, visit originsgamefair.com.
Columbus Book Festival – 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus
Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, this event will feature over 200 national and local authors, dining and entertainment. This event will run July 15 and July 16.
Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festival is free.
For more information, visit columbusbookfestival.org.
Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus – 1125 College Ave, Columbus
This Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is devoted to Jewish learning and living. It offers educational and cultural programs highlighting Jewish heritage, physical and spiritual activities, and programs presenting Jewish values and culture.
Hours – Monday to Thursday from 5:30 to 10 a.m., Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Membership – Individual $35 per month for ages 13 to 25, two-person $91 and family three or more $103.
Upcoming Events:
• 2023 JCC Gala – June 22: 7 p.m. Evening of music, food and friends with a tropical theme.
• 2023 Golf Open – June 26. Day of golf benefiting the programs of the JCC.
• Boxing Circuit Training – June 1 to July 6: Thursdays – Sign up for boxing training. Registration required.
• Intro to Tai Chai – June 12 to July 19: 2 p.m. - Mondays and Wednesdays – Sign up for tai chi. Registration required.
For more information on memberships and prices, visit columbusjcc.my.site.com.
Fine Entertainment
Blossom Music Center – 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls
This 800-acre outdoor music venue features performers, restaurants, an art gallery, a picnic area and outdoor gardens. It welcomes performers of all genres, including The Cleveland Orchestra.
Upcoming Events:
• Eric Church, Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays – June 24, 7 p.m.
• Shania Twain – June 30, 7:30 p.m.
• Yellow Card, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and This Wild Life – July 12, 7 p.m.
Ticket prices vary.
For more information about upcoming events, visit livemu.sc/3X8v2Ik
Maltz Performing Arts Center – 1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland
The Maltz Performing Arts Center is at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at Case Western Reserve University.
Admission – Ticket prices vary per event.
Upcoming events:
• Fever Candlelight Concerts from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 24. Enjoy performances under the glow of ten thousand candles.
• George M. Cohan, The Man Who Owned Broadway June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. A performance including a multimedia presentation, live professional singers and instrumentalists .
• DJ Lily Jade and Friends Youth Bash Featuring That Girl Lay Lay Aug. 20 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring live musical performances from Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay.
• Keyboard Conversations: Chopin and Liszt Aug. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. Enjoy piano and a conversation with Jeffrey Siegel.
For more information regarding events and ticket prices, visit case.edu/maltzcenter.
Playhouse Square – 1501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
The performing arts center holds a wide range of entertainment, including musicals, plays, dance recitals, comedy and fine arts. They are a touring partner of Broadway and consistently attract a large community of season ticket holders.
Upcoming Events:
• Watching Butterflies – June 20 1:30 p.m., Broadway Buzz – June 20 6:30 p.m., Moulin Rouge! The musical – June 20 7:30 p.m. These will run until July 22.
• Angelique Kidjo/Richard Bona – July 22 7:30 p.m.
• Two Faces of Jane presents People, Places and Things – July 22 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices vary.
For more details and upcoming events, visit playhousesquare.org.
Lifestyle/Shopping
Amish Country – History Roscoe Village Foundation - 600 N. Whitewoman St, Coshocton
Experience what it is like to live along the Erie Canal and explore the life of the Amish with historic tours, cultural attractions and theaters and entertainment. They also offer dining at their village deli and pubs.
Upcoming Events:
• Food Independence Summit – June 21 and June 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn how to grow food and enjoy a lunch cooked by a local Amish family.
For more details and upcoming events, visit visitamishcountry.com.
Beachwood Place – 26300 Cedar Road, Beachwood
Beachwood Place includes luxury stores such as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Dillard’s, Gucci and Dior. It also has a food court and sit-down restaurants inside and around the mall.
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit beachwoodplace,com.
Crocker Park – 25 Main St, Westlake
Crocker Park has shops, restaurants, experiences and events suitable for all ages. Features include a massage spa, a Lego store, virtual reality and an adventure park.
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Stroller Strides – June 21 9:30 a.m.. Conditioning workout session for moms with kids on hand.
• Yoga in The Park – June 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Relax your mind with some yoga in the park.
• Movies in The Park – June 29 from 9 to 11 p.m. Enjoy a movie in the park every Thursday.
• North Union Farmers Market – July 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To see the full schedule of events, visit crockerpark.com.
Easton Town Center - 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus
The Easton Town Center is a shopping center that includes dining and entertainment. It also offers four hotels if visitors want to stay for a while.
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming events:
• Easton Unplugged – Through Sept. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music event with local artists.
• Yoga on the Square – Through Sept. 1 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Introductory yoga class focusing on strength, conditioning and flexibility.
• Lululemon: Summer Fitness Series – Through July 18. Fitness classes every Sunday, weather permitting. Sessions are free.
For more information and event details, visit eastontowncenter.com.
Eton Chagrin Boulevard – 28867 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere
This shopping center has stores, restaurants and events, including pop-up shops, food trucks, music and fitness.
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Boulevard Beats – Every Saturday through Aug 26. Enjoy live music outdoors.
• Dog Adoption at the North Face – June 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. North Face will host a special dog adoption event with the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
• Summer Sidewalk Sale – July 14 and July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy discounts and deals.
For more information and events details, visit etonchagrinblvd.com.
Great Lakes Mall – 7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor
Great Lakes Mall offers over 120 retailers, dining options, games, entertainment and a cinema. It is Lake County’s only mall.
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit shopgreatlakesmall.com.
Legacy Village – 25001 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst
Legacy Village offers a unique place to shop for clothes, groceries, boutiques and more. It also has family dining, fine dining and nightclubs.
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Village Trivia – June 22. Every Thursday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Legacy Live – Funkology concert – June 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information and event details, visit legacy-village.com.
Pinecrest – 200 Park Ave, Orange
Pinecrest features a unique variety of stores, including apparel and home department stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and hotels for people looking to stay.
Hours: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Dog Days of Summer – first Thursday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Farmers Market – every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Local produce and live music.
• Brighton Gives Back: Give Shoes Give Love – Through July 8. Donate lightly worn footwear for people in need.
For more information, visit discoverpinecrest.com.
Polaris Fashion Place – 1350 Polaris Parkway, Lewis Center
The shopping center offers locally owned and national retailers such as Von Maur and JC Penney, Macy’s, exclusive brands, events and dining, entertainment options and a children’s play area.
Hours – Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Family Climb Night – Through July 28 from 6 to
7 p.m. Every Friday, discounted one-hour climb session with five different climbing routes.
• Youth Climb Night – Through Aug. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Every Tuesday discounted youth climb.
For more information, visit polarisfashionplace.com.
SouthPark Mall – 500 SouthPark Center, Strongsville
The mall features an array of retail businesses, entertainment, dining and events.
Hours – Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Line Dancing Class – June 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Every Monday beginner lessons with Jackie Ma in the SouthPark Community Studio.
• Family Fitness Boxing – Fridays 6 p.m. Learn about the basics of boxing.
• Bingo and Breakfast – July 12 8:30 a.m. Free breakfast and 10 rounds of bingo with a chance to win prizes.
For more information, visit shoppingsouthparkmall.com.
Summit Mall – 3265 West Market Street, Fairlawn
The shopping destination offers over 100 specialty shops, including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Pandora and Sephora. It also features various dining and shopping options. It is Summit County’s only mall.
Hours – Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Brighton Gives Back: Give Shoes Give Love – Through July 8. Bring gently worn shoes to donate to people in need.
For more information, visit simon.com.
The Mall at Tuttle Crossing – 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin
Tuttle Crossing has over 90 retail stores including Macy’s and JC Penney, and dining options ranging from pizza to sushi.
Hours – Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Grads Gift Card Giveaway – Through June 30. High school and college graduates can enter the drawing to win a surprise gift card.
For more information, visit shoptuttlecrossing.com.
Van Aken District – 3401 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights
The shopping center offers a mix of restaurants, retail and entertainment.
Upcoming Events:
• Superbad Cleveland – June 30 5 p.m. Enjoy bands performing covering all music genres.
• Norah Marie – June 22 5:30 p.m. Listen to Norah Marie perform her original music.
• Up ‘Til 4 Trio – Aug 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information and details about events, visit thevanakendistrict.com.
Common Thread Boutiques – 237-267 Third St., Columbus
This new shopping spot debuted last year and is located around the corner from Columbus Commons. It includes various fashion styles ranging from evening gowns to T-shirts.
Hours: Tuesday to Friday from noon 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
• Fashion Night Out – Second Friday of every month from 4 to 8 p.m. Meet designers and enjoy a night of shopping and activities
Museums/Gardens
Children’s Museum of Cleveland - 3813 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
Hours: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed on Thursdays.
Admission for adults and children is $15, and free for infants 11 months and younger.
Current exhibits include Adventure City, Wonder Lab, Theater, Making Miniatures, Meadow, Playlist and Arts & Parts.
For more information on exhibits and other information, visit cmcleveland.org.
Cleveland Botanical Gardens - 11030 East Blvd, Cleveland
Hours: Tuesdays to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Upcoming Events:
• Gourmets In the Garden – July 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Aug. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a variety of sample-sized portions from local chefs and learn how to recreate dishes at home.
Cleveland Museum of Art - 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland
The museum provides free general admission for all guests. With multiple exhibitions, extensive galleries, interactive art, a kid’s area and an in-museum cafe, a family can easily spend a day at the museum and the surrounding Wade Oval district.
Hours: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Upcoming Events:
• Solstice 2023 – June 24 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Live music, DJs, light displays, galleries open late
$150 per person, 21 and over, includes unlimited food and beverages.
Current Exhibitions:
• Riemenschneider and Late Medieval Alabaster.
• When Salt Was Gold: Yangzhou, City of Riches and Art.
• Egyptomania: Fashion’s Conflicted Obsession.
For more information, visit clevelandart.org/exhibitions.
COSI (Center of Science and Industry) – 333 W. Broad St, Columbus
COSI features exhibits centering on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts and activities that all ages can enjoy. The museum features over 300 interactive experiences, nine galleries, live shows and a planetarium.
Hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Admission for adults is $25, for children 2 to 12 $20, for seniors over 60 $23, and for children under 2 free.
Current Exhibits:
• TUTANKHAMUN – His Tomb and His Treasures through Sept. 4.
• American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery.
• Nature’s Superheroes: Life at the Limits through Sept. 4.
For more information, visit cosi.org.
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens – 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
The Franklin Conservatory and Botanical Gardens feature exotic plant collections and special exhibitions.General admission is $23, senior admission is $19 and children’s admission is $15.50. The museum features the Garden Cafe and the Botanica Gift Shop.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Upcoming events:
• Plant Mounting Workshop – June 20. $44, $38 for museum members.
• Discovery Station in the Children’s Garden – June 22 to June 30. Exhibit included in admission price.
• The Communal Garden – Pepper Palooza – June 27. Free
• ProMusica Summerfest Concert – Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. Free
For the entire summer calendar, visit fpconservatory.org/calendar.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium - 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium features 1,300 aquatic animals, seven immersive galleries and an 11,000-gallon stingray touch pool. It is in FirstEnergy Powerhouse on the Flats West Bank.
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adult admission is $19.95, Children 2 to 12 $13.95, and under 2 and over 100 free.
Upcoming Events:
• Father’s Day Weekend – June 17 and June 18 from
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Passholder Urban Birding – Urban Bird Walk – July 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Middle School Career Day – July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.
Holden Arboretum - 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland
Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Mondays.
Adult admission is $20, children 3 to 12 $14 and 2 and under free.
Upcoming Exhibits and Events:
• Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects. See 14 nature structures built with over 350,000 toy blocks through Sept. 4.
• Twilight at the Holden Arboretum. Family-friendly picnic supporting plants and trees on July 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Golden Hour: Wine & Butterflies. Spend an hour in the garden during golden hour and enjoy wine, food, and live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23.
For all events and special exhibits this summer, visit holdenfg.org/events-special-exhibits.
International Women’s Air & Space Museum - 1501 N. Marginal Road Suite 165, Cleveland
The International Women’s Air & Space Museum preserves women’s history in space and aviation and displays their contributions.
Admission is free, and the museum is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Featured Collections:
• Ruby Wine Sheldon Collection.
• Ruth Nichols Photograph Collectio.
• Women Airforce Service Pilots.
To view all exhibits and collections, visit iwasm.org/wp-blog.
Maltz Museum - 2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood
The Maltz Museum celebrates the history of the Jewish community of Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, along with the diversity of the human experience.
Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday.
Adult admission is $12, seniors 60 and over and students 12 and over $10, children 5 to 11 $5 and 4 and under free.
Current Exhibits:
• Rube Goldberg™: The World of Hilarious Invention! Exhibit through Aug. 27.
• An American Story Core Exhibit.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.
MoCa – 11400 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
MoCa is a non-collecting museum that highlights a variety of fresh voices within the world of contemporary art.
Admission is free and the museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Upcoming Exhibits:
• “A Soft Place to Land” features artists who use textiles to explore personal histories from July 7 to Dec. 31.
• “Don’t Mind if I Do” is an interactive exhibit from July 7 to Dec. 31.
• “Andrea Bowers: Exist, Flourish, Evolve” is designed to bring awareness and action around the dangers facing Lake Erie and all the Great Lakes ecosystems from July 7 to Dec. 31.
To view exhibits, programs, and more information, visit mocacleveland.org.
Otherworld – 819 Chantry Drive, Columbus
An immersive art museum with a range of entertainment options.
Hours: Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Tuesday.
Upcoming event:
• Performance by French hip-hop artist Shiba San – July 8 10:30 p.m.
For more information, visit otherworld.com.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland
There are six levels of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with various iconic exhibits, including the Legends of Rock and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” a tour replica designed to mirror the Berlin Performance from July 21, 1990.
General admission is $35, Children 6 to 12 $25, Children 5 and under free and admission is free for city of Cleveland residents.
June Hours: Daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
July and August Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Featured Exhibit:
• Hip Hop at 50. Fans can explore hip hop’s breakthrough moments, powerful sound, and ability to connect people in times of strife and celebration.
For more information, visit rockhall.com.
National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Broad St., Columbus
This museum is devoted to highlighting veterans of all branches and their stories. Exhibits feature displays that showcase each part of a veteran’s journey to becoming a service member. The final part of the exhibit shares different veterans’ reflections on their life and sacrifices.
Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets: one-day pass: $32 and three-day pass: $45.
Upcoming Events:
• Veterans Voices: An Evening with the Blue Angels – June 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. Event is free.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Museum – 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood
The museum, founded by Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, includes Jewish art, religion and culture and is one of the first museums of Judaica in North America. Its collection features over 2,500 Jewish artifacts, including three Czech memorial scrolls. It hosts monthly art talks, lectures and tours.
For more information involving membership and admission prices, visit ttti.org/the-temple-museum.
Neighborhoods
Coventry Village – Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights
Coventry Village, described as the heart and soul of Cleveland Heights, is an excellent place for an outing. From city-staple restaurants like Tommy’s, Pacific East Japanese Restaurant and Dave’s Cosmic Subs to entertainment areas like Coventry PEACE Park and Escape Room Coventry, Coventry Village has plenty to offer. That is not even to mention the shopping available.
For more information on how you can spend your day in Coventry Village, visit coventryvillage.org.
Larchmere – E. 120th St, Larchmere, Cleveland
Larchmere is home to unique and independently owned stores and restaurants. A gem of the neighborhood is Loganberry Books, a large bookstore with new and vintage books, along with other memorabilia. Larchmere also features many murals and artistic bike racks.
Upcoming Events:
• Larchmere PorchFest 2023 – June 24 from 2 to 11 p.m. Thirty local bands play on 30 porches.
• Author Alley Non-Fiction & Poetry – July 8 from noon to 4 p.m. Meet over two dozen authors and hear their projects and stories.
• Author Alley Fiction – Aug. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit larchmere.com.
Little Italy – Mayfield Road and Murray Hill Road, Cleveland
The historic Little Italy neighborhood of Cleveland is a beautiful area to walk through and enjoy the tastes of Italy. Dine at establishments like Presti’s Bakery, La Dolce Vita and Rosso Gelato, and check out unique stores like Urban Orchid and Verne Collection.
Upcoming Events:
• Little Italy Artisan & Farmers Market at Tony Brush Park – June 24 from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Murray Hill Melodies: Outdoor Sidewalk Performance Series – June 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.
• Little Italy Cleveland GardenWalk: Self-guided tour of over 40 private gardens – July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit littleitalycle.com.
Tremont – Lincoln Park 1208 Starkwater, Cleveland
Visit this urban village with trails, shopping, galleries, restaurants and more. Tremont also features cultural attractions like the Ukrainian Museum Archives and Christmas Story House and Museum.
Upcoming Events:
• Tremont Farmers Market – Every Tuesday through Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.
• Walkabout Tremont – Second Friday of Every. Month – Showcases the best of Tremont’s creative and diverse neighborhood.
For more information, visit experiencetremont.com.
Beyond Ohio
Chautauqua Institution – One Ames Ave, Chautauqua, N.Y.
Located on Chautauqua Lake, Chautauqua Institution celebrates arts, religion, education and recreation, featuring symphony, opera, theater, dance and worship programs. Jews have been visiting Chautauqua for more than 65 years and the Everett Jewish Life Center, Hebrew Congregation of Chautauqua and the Zigdon Chabad Jewish House offer plenty for Northeast Ohio Jews to do. Former Clevelander Ted Deutch, the new CEO of the American Jewish Committee, will speak Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 at The Everett Jewish Life Center. To read more about Jewish Chautauqua, visit bit.ly/43OQmoa.
Upcoming Events:
• “Mutual Attraction” Exhibition – June 25 to July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. Art events featuring ceramic sculptures curated by Yeon Soo Kim and Jiye Han.
• Mixed Media: Envision New Creations from Books and Paper – June 26 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Learn how to take old books, papers or photos and turn them into art.
• Create a Journaling Habit – June 27 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Enjoy journaling with peers.
For more information about admission, tickets and registration, visit chq.org.
Henry Ford Museum - 20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, Mich.
Experience an interactive museum including artifacts such as the bus where Rosa Parks sat, the Wright brothers’ flight innovations, and Buckminster Fuller’s Dymaxion House. With dozens of historical exhibits, there is something to interest everybody. They also feature a diner and a cafe.
Hours: Daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission – All-access experience $94 per person, museum and village combo $55.50 per person, museum and factory tour combo $47 per person, vVillage and factory tour combo $50 per person.
Upcoming Events:
• Machines that Manufacture – June 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how machines manufacture products. Free with museum admission.
• Driving America Films – June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to
5 p.m. Watch four films featuring innovation in and around automobiles. Free with museum admission.
• Farm Work – June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. See how farmers perform their daily tasks.
For more information and upcoming events, visit thehentryford.org.
Waldameer Water World - 220 Peninsula Drive, Erie, Pa.
Featuring a variety of different attractions, including an amusement park, water park, an arcade and a large picnic area, Waldameer entertains all ages.
Hours: Main park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., WaterWorld from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission – Season pass $130, one-day combo pass $52, evening combo pass $36.
Upcoming Events:
• Love and Hiking Date for Couples – June 18 from 2 to 8 p.m. Interactive hike, including activities for couples.
For more information and admission prices, visit waldameer.com.
Kennywood – 4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin, Pa.
This traditional amusement park features roller coasters, attractions, events and family dining. The park also includes Kiddieland, an area designed for children.
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: One-day admission $69.99.
Upcoming Events:
• Bites and Pints Food and Drink Festival through July 30. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Parks/Beaches
African Safari Wildlife Park – 267 S. Lightner Road, Port Clinton
The wildlife park features a drive-thru safari with giraffes, camels, zebras and alpacas along with a walk-thru safari with lemurs, tortoises, kangaroos and porcupines. For the summer only, the walk-thru safari showcases 20 moving, life-sized dinosaurs.
Early summer/late summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mid-summer hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for ages 7 and over $32.95, admission for seniors/first responders/military $29.95, admission for children 3 to 6 $26.95 and admission for children under 2 free.
For more information, visit africansafariwildlifepark.com.
Akron Zoo – 500 Edgewood Ave, Akron
The Akron Zoo is a 50-acre zoo showcasing over 1,000 animals representing 100 species. This staycation will feature up-close interactions with tigers, snow leopards, pandas and more. Areas of the zoo to explore include Curious Creatures, Grizzly Ridge, Komodo Kingdom, Legends of the Wild, Penguin Point, Pride of Africa, Wild Asia and Zoo Gardens.
For the summer, the Akron Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission $14, seniors 62 and older $12, children 2 to 14 $11 and children under 2 free.
Upcoming Events:
• Multicultural Day – June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be crafts, games, history and education.
• Wine and Paint – July 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy wine and participate in a tiger-themed painting. Tickets $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers.
For a complete list of events and other information, visit akronzoo.org.
Cleveland Metroparks - 4101 Fulton Parkway, Cleveland
The Cleveland Metroparks holds over 24,000 acres throughout 18 separate reservations in Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township. Enjoy trails, eight golf courses, eight lakefront parks and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
For a calendar with daily events at all 18 parks, visit clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo – 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo features several unique areas: Australian Adventure, African Savanna, Northern Wilderness Trek, The Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building, Waterfowl Lake, The Rain Forest and the Asian Highlands.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for adults $19, seniors 62 and over $17, children 2 to 11 $15 and children under 2 free. On Mondays, the zoo is free for Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township residents.
For more information, visit clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 Powell Road, Powell
The Columbus Zoo features eight separate areas: Adventure Cove, Asia Quest, Australia & Islands, Congo Expedition, Heart of Africa, North America, Polar Frontier and Shores & Aquarium. Also, the zoo is home to several rides and attractions, including the Adventure Sky Wheel, 4-D Theater, Dust Devil, Flying Clipper, Safari Stampede, North America Train Ride and more.
The zoo and aquarium are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for adults $29.99, children 3 to 9 $25.99, children under 3 free and seniors 60 and over $27.99.
For more information, visit columbuszoo.org.
Edgewater Park – Whiskey Island Drive, Lake Erie
Edgewater Park includes dog and swim beaches, boat ramps, a fishing pier, a yacht club and picnic areas.
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
For more information about the park and nearby beach attractions, visit bit.ly/3Pbcp4n.
Fairport Harbor – 220 Third St., Fairport Harbor
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is located in the quaint lakefront village of Fairport Harbor, which features shops and restaurants, like the Finnish Treasures Gift Shop and the Fairport Harbor Creamery. At Lake Erie Beach, you can swim, kayak and picnic. Concessions and paddle rentals are available, along with a lifeguard on duty from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit fairportharbor.org/visitors-info/attractions.
Geneva-on-the-Lake – 1001 Lochland Road, Geneva
Geneva-on-the-Lake is a small resort town with various summer attractions. With parks, a beach, a marina, shopping, fishing, restaurants, nightlife, ziplines and jet skis, Geneva-on-the-Lake will have entertainment for the whole family on your staycation.
For more information, visit visitgenevaonthelake.com.
Marblehead – 110 Lighthouse Drive, Marblehead
With East Harbor State Park, Shrock’s Marina and Marblehead Lighthouse State Park, there is much to see at Marblehead. Along with its scenic destinations, there are plenty of restaurant options to choose from, on and away from the beach.
For more information, visit bit.ly/45XrzAg.
Mentor Headlands – 9096 Lake Overlook Drive, Mentor
Mentor Headlands is home to a 35-acre Lake Erie beach, with picnicking and concessions available. The beach is also home to various wildlife, including nesting bald eagles and the monarch butterfly migration.
The park is open one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour before sunset.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3qFlAzZ.
Nelson Ledges Quarry Park – 12001 Nelson Ledge Road, Garrettsville
Nelson Ledges features swimming, scuba diving, fishing, hiking, camping and festivals. With over 250 acres to explore, this park is a great place to spend a staycation.
The park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Upcoming Festivals:
• Resonance Music and Arts Festival – June 29 to July 1.
• Gratefulfest: Celebrating Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead – July 21 to July 23.
• Grassfire Festival: Bluegrass – Aug. 4 to Aug. 6.
For more information and to view pricing for festivals, visit nlqp.com.
Sports
Cleveland Guardians – 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland
The Cleveland Guardians have games scheduled throughout the summer at Progressive Field. Spend a day viewing America’s favorite pastime and enjoy food and time spent with friends and family. Look for the kosher food stand to return this summer.
To view the schedule and to purchase tickets, visit mlb.com/guardians/schedule.
Pro Football Hall of Fame – 2121 George Halas Drive, Canton
Take a day to visit the hall of fame for professional football in Canton and view the hall of fame gallery, the Lamar Hunt Super Bowl Gallery, “A Game for Life” holographic theater, the NFL’s First Century gallery and much more.
Through Sept. 4, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
General admission $43 and $33 for Stark County residents, children 6 to 12 $36 and $26 for Stark County residents, and admission for children under 6 free.
Upcoming Events:
•Awards of Excellence Reception and Luncheon – June 28.
• 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets Aug. 3.
• Class of 2023 Enshrinement – Aug. 5.
• Edgerrin James Hall of Fame Classic Car Show – Aug. 5.
For more information, visit profootballhof.com.
Compiled by Nora Igelnik, the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern, and Grace Salter, the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.