Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business.
The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited with starting the business in 1949. He gradually relocated the business to Cleveland Heights in the 1960s, first at 1936 S. Taylor Road and, after that building was condemned, to 1924 S. Taylor Road.
In the mid-20th century, Glick ran the business first with his wife, Esther, then also with Esther’s son and daughter-in-law, Sanford and Barbara Brock. After both Esther Glick and Sanford Brock died and Irving Glick retired, Barbara Brock took over the business.
Brock, now 85 and the owner for 42 years since 1980, said it’s time for her to retire.
Acknowledging she meets people at a difficult moment in their lives, she said she has nevertheless enjoyed her interactions with her customers.
“It’s not a happy business, of course, but I enjoyed meeting people,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 8. “Wonderful people, interesting people at a very sad time in their lives – and the best you can do is make it easy for them – easier.”
Today, Brock has just one longtime employee, Corinne Mitchell.
Sanford Brock did the carving at a farmhouse he rebuilt in Boston Township in the mid-1980s, according to a 1983 story in the Cleveland Jewish News.
At the time, he dubbed himself “the last of the Jewish stonecutters of Cleveland.” The story described the process of carving gravestones.
“We have granite on hand from all over the world: Sweden, Finland, India, and in this country, from quarries in Wisconsin, Vermont, and North Carolina,” Sanford Brock told the CJN at the time.
Mitchell did a freehand drawing of the inscription on carbon paper, which was rubbed onto a stencil, then attached to the polished monument, traced on with a razor-sharp knife and then cut out and sandblasted, by two other workers.
Since Sanford Brock died in 1992, Barbara Brock said she has had an agreement with an Akron company to provide carving and installation of monuments.
Over the years, she said, she has learned Hebrew, which she has used in creating inscriptions, but she always requests that a rabbi check her work.
She said in recent years and months, the supply chain issues that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic are still evident, affecting her ability to deliver. In fact, she has already stopped taking orders.
In retirement, Brock, who lives in Cuyahoga Falls, said she looks forward to spending time in Myrtle Beach, N.C., where her daughter, Paige Harbaugh, runs a supper club.
“I will miss the people,” she said. “It’s always been a pleasure to service the Jewish community. They’ve always treated me very well, and I hope I’ve treated them very well.”