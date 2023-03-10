By day, Nate Haber can be found at the PDI Group’s offices in Solon, serving in his role as vice president of sales and business development.
But during his free time, Haber can be found behind the mic in his home studio recording episodes for his podcast, “The Optimal Life,” which is set to reach its 300th episode in the coming weeks. Haber started posting episodes in December 2017.
The show, which features interviews with local, national and international guests, is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms, as well as at natehaber.com. Interviews have run the gamut from Rabbi Zushe Greenberg of Solon Chabad to former Cleveland Browns orthopedic surgeon Dr. Malcolm Brahms to former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to Mary Fitzgerald of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”
Haber told the Cleveland Jewish News how his podcasting journey started.
“I used to listen to a lot of Joe Rogan for several years,” said Haber, who lives in Orange and attends Solon Chabad. “I thought, well, I could do this, that unscripted, conversational format where you dig deep into someone’s story. After thinking about it and dwelling on it for a while, I wanted to find the perfect time to do it. But, there is no perfect time.”
So, he reached out to someone with “name recognition,” Haber said – and sent an email to Beanie Wells, a former NFL running back for the Arizona Cardinals from 2009 to 2012 after being drafted out of The Ohio State University in Columbus in the 2009 NFL Draft. Wells grew up in Akron and played for Ohio State from 2006 to 2008. Not expecting much, Haber said he was “surprised” when Wells emailed back agreeing to appear on the podcast and saying he would be coming over the following Sunday to record.
“I tried to backpedal and felt I wasn’t ready,” Haber said. “But, all of a sudden, that was the catapult into this. It forced me to take that step and get all of the equipment together. I had about 72 hours to prepare. He came over, we pushed record and that was it.”
Looking back on the several hundred episodes in his backlog, Haber said approaching the 300th episode is “somewhat surreal and hard to believe.”
“When you’re in the day-to-day of it, you don’t realize how unique the experience is,” he said. “Even now talking about it, it’s just another day and another episode. But, when you think about how most podcasts don’t make it this far, sitting here 300 episodes later, posting about one or two a week for the last five years, it’s a great feeling. I love being able to spread a positive impact that can echo throughout the community and the world. It’s pretty wild.”
With how diverse his guests backgrounds are, Haber said the interviews tend to be very different week-to-week. His favorite interviews, he said, are where his guests tell a story of personal resilience. Haber said interviews come from various sources, and can include word of mouth, booking agencies or even just meeting someone out in the community.
“If I had to pick, it would be speaking with anyone that has overcome some sort of trauma, some kind of obstacle in their lives,” he said. “These are people that have been faced with such challenging events and their resilience to overcome that end up being my favorite conversations. I’ve had people from all walks of life – sexual abuse survivors, those who lost a loved one, people overcoming postpartum depression, or those dealing with the loss of a child. Learning how they handled and overcome those situations is amazing,” Haber said.
Through these conversations and his experiences in hosting and producing “The Optimal Life,” Haber said he’s learned when you’re passionate about something, it will never feel like work.
“When it comes to just podcasting in itself, I get such enjoyment out of it, even while doing the post-production work, posting and back-end linking,” he said. “I love it. When you feel like you’re meant to do something, it will never feel like work at all.”
But in a more abstract sense, Haber said he has also learned about general human resiliency – whether that’s through one of the hardest moments in life or jumping head-first into a new endeavor.
“We’re pretty resilient as human beings,” he said. “When you feel like you can’t do something, you can do it if you’re forced to. If you were put into a hard situation, as difficult as it may be, you could do it and get through it. In terms of talking to hundreds of different people, one thing they all have in common is that resiliency.”
As for the future of “The Optimal Life,” Haber said his long-term “dream” would be to be signed by a larger publisher to produce the show. But, even if that doesn’t happen, he’s happy to continue to interview people from his home studio, he said.
“We’ll see what the future holds,” he said. “But, really, I love this so much that I’d do this for a very long time even if that didn’t happen.”