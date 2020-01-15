Shaker Heights High School English teacher Jody Podl, whose reprimand by the school district was reversed by an arbitrator, will continue her unpaid medical leave through June 4, 2020.
Her case made headlines and sparked outrage among teachers and the Shaker Heights Teachers Association at Shaker Heights High School at a time when the school was plagued with personnel issues.
The investigation started after Podl confronted a student in class Sept. 24, 2018.
She later apologized twice to the student and called the student’s mother. The mother later filed a complaint with the district.
Podl was placed on paid administrative leave for nearly a month during an investigation, then was issued a reprimand and told to return to the central office for a meeting with unnamed students and parents prior to returning to teaching.
She said she was never given an opportunity to tell her account of the events and has not returned to the classroom.
She has been on medical leave since Nov. 8, 2018.