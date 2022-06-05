When Michael Schudrich arrived in Poland in 1990, he did so with the hopes of restoring a Jewish community still reeling from Soviet-era oppression and the genocide of the Holocaust less than 50 years later.
Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland, has helped rebuild the Jewish community in Warsaw and has overseen a blossoming Jewish presence in Poland’s other major cities. At his congregation, the Nozyk Synagogue, there are now 800 family members.
Since the Feb. 20 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Schudrich and his congregants have played a central role in creating a web of safety for refugees, mostly women and children, who reach the border of Poland with few possessions and pressing basic needs.
Schudrich, 55, and a native of New York City with ordination from Yeshiva University in New York City, will speak at the 118th annual meeting of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood on June 9 and at Congregation Torat Emet in Bexley on June 11. He also plans to speak in New York City and in Florida, where his mother lives.
“It’s an updating trip, which hopefully will encourage people to participate,” Schudrich told the Cleveland Jewish News from Warsaw on June 2. “And it’s also very important to stress both places, Cleveland and Columbus, who have already been very generous.”
Prior to the invasion, Schudrich said he called a friend, who is the European representative to Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, to begin strategizing a response. He also began hunting for places to house refugees.
“I identified four communal buildings that had the ability of housing people,” Schudrich said, and he called the organizations responsible for those facilities to see if they would be willing to participate. “And they said, ‘Of course.’”
Leaders of Jewish organizations in Warsaw met to create a management team on the second day of the war.
Their first act was to create a hot line, “which gave the opportunity for Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine from one side of the border or the other to call, find out where to go, what to do, how we can help, where they can look for help.”
Schudrich said that hot line was manned by volunteers, many of them from Nozyk Synagogue, who spoke Ukrainian or Russian as well as Polish. The hot line fielded hundreds of calls, “sometimes hundreds in a day,” he said.
Many congregants of Nozyk Synagogue opened their homes to Ukrainians fleeing war, he said.
Jewish groups in Poland then connected with international Jewish organizations – among them, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the American Jewish Committee, Hillel International and the Taube Foundation for Jewish Life & Culture – “to look for ways to help refugees once they got into the country,” Schudrich said.
The immediate needs among refugees included lodging, food, medical, legal and mental health services, as well as education for children. He said 16 Ukrainian refugees have enrolled at one of Poland’s Jewish day schools, and more are expected to enroll in September.
“It’s also important to know that almost everyone leaving are mothers and small children because men between the ages of 18 and 60 are drafted into the military and cannot leave,” Schudrich said, adding that two day centers for mothers and children have now opened.
He said the Jewish community began to offer communal Shabbat dinners to refugees and at Passover held several seders in Warsaw, “simultaneously, some with refugees, some with the local community, some mixed.”
Communal seders were also held in Lublin and Krakow. With the Warsaw dinners included, he estimated, “way over 1,000 people,” were served “just in the seder night.”
JewishColumbus sponsored the seders, along with Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein.
Schudrich returned to Poland several times in the 1980s.
“And I understood that something more was here,” he said. “When everyone had the impression there was a couple of thousand old Jews, it was all over. I said, ‘It doesn’t make sense. There’s got to be somebody left.’”
He returned to Poland in 1990, just after the fall of communism, to work for the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation with the mission to find any Jews in the country. At that point, older adults told their children and grandchildren for the first time that they were Jewish.
“Thousands if not tens of thousands of Poles have discovered their real Jewish identity since 1989,” said Schudrich, adding that much of his work in Poland until mid-February had been to see how “everyone can do one more thing in their Jewish life.”
Schudrich said nothing in his experience prepared him for the response to Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis.
“For hundreds of years, we were the crisis,” said Schudrich, referring to the Jews of Poland. “Three months ago we became the management center. … For hundreds of years, Jews fled out of Poland. Now Jews are fleeing into Poland.”
In addition, Schudrich said, “The Jewish community of Warsaw has really shown itself to be really a community with a Jewish neshama, a Jewish soul.”
Now that the inflow of refugees has slowed down – and some have gone to Israel or European countries or the United States – there are Ukrainian refugees who have decided to settle in Poland.
“The next level of challenge is what we’re starting now,” Schudrich said. “And that is finding people jobs and (permanent) lodging. … so people will regain will enhance their self-respect, and their sense of independence.”
Schudrich said he hopes it will be possible for at least some refugees to work remotely and for those who want it to obtain permanent housing in Poland.
“Almost everyone has somebody back there – a husband, a father, a son, or all three,” said Schudrich, explaining that many refugees hope to be reunited with family members. “And so the big challenge now is … to give them hope, to give them stability.”
He said, “We saved them from death. Now we need to give them life.”