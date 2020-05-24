A man who carried an anti-Semitic sign at a Columbus protest – showing the image of a rat with a star of David – walked into a Stow convenience store May 3 with a hatchet and a machete, asking where the Jews were, then said he was heading to Kent State University in Kent to find Jews.
Jackie Congedo, director of the Cincinnati Jewish Federation’s Jewish community relations council, revealed the information at a May 21 webinar, “Hate and Anti-Semitism in Ohio During COVID-19,” where she was a panelist and co-host.
“Fast forward several weeks after this protest and law enforcement is actually investigating a subsequent incident where we know that he entered a convenience store around the anniversary of the Kent State shooting in that area wearing a black T-shirt with a Nazi symbol and swastika, black tactical pants and boots, a Nazi tattoo on the back of his head,” Congedo told attendees on the webinar.
“And he had a hatchet and a machete, and he was asking where he could find Jews. He told the clerk he was an Aryan Brother, for those of you who may not be familiar with the Aryan Brotherhood, which is a Nazi organization, and he said that he intended to go to Kent State to find Jews.”
The man has a history of anti-Semitic activity and white supremacist activity, Congedo said, including attending a National Socialist rally in Michigan. He was photographed with Timothy Wilson, who planned to bomb a hospital with COVID-19 patients and was shot in a firefight with FBI agents in March, she said.
Stow police would not confirm the name of the person because he has not been charged in the incident, although police did release an incident report regarding the May 3 call.
In the report, the offense was listed as disorderly conduct and “physically risk of harm” with a motivation or bias as “anti-Jewish intimidation.”
Stow Police Capt. Bryan Snavely told the CJN his department is working with federal and state law enforcement agencies regarding the incident.
The 50th anniversary of shootings of four students at Kent State Univesity by the Ohio National Guard was marked May 4. Three of the students killed in the 1970 shootings were Jewish.
Lt. Dennis Garren of the Canton Police Department confirmed to the CJN that Matthew Slatzer, 36, of Canton was involved in the Stow incident. He said he was not surprised.
“I work very closely with our local synagogue, and we’re very aware of the threat that Mr. Slatzer poses to the Jewish community, and are in constant communication with the synagogue about the safety and security of their congregation,” he said.
Slatzer is being held in Stark County Jail following a Feb. 2 arrest in Canton. He was arrested for using a weapon while intoxicated, aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm inside Fast Times Pub on Harrison Avenue.
Slatzer, according to the police narrative from that arrest, had a firearm inside the pub and “later threatened to kill officers.”
His pretrial conference is listed as June 5 for the February arrest. It was postponed from May 22.
State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, who publicized images of Slatzer at the Columbus protest, said he was concerned about the Stow incident.
“When you see people take that next step of making threats and action toward violence, it’s very sobering,” he said. “And it reminds me of the stakes of the fight we’re in right now.”
This is a developing story.