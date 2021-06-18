Pinecrest announced June 18 that it will stop all movie nights and will reevaluate all outdoor programming while assessing safety measures to prevent the repeat of a violent flash mob that took place the night before.
“Pinecrest will stop all movie nights and will reevaluate all outdoor programming while reemphasizing proactive efforts to support a safe, family friendly environment,” Jessi Fausett, director of marketing for Pinecrest said in a statement. “We are saddened by the inappropriate behavior of unsupervised minors at the family friendly movie last night. We appreciate the swift action of Orange Village and neighboring police departments in defusing the situation with no injuries and no property damage.”
It took police from 16 law enforcement agencies to break up a June 17 flash mob at Pinecrest in Orange that was inspired by social media posts, Orange Village Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It was a flash mob,” Mulcahy said June 18, adding it “went viral” on social media. The teens, she said, were attracted to the free viewing of “The Mighty Ducks” at Pinecrest.
Orange police estimated 800 to 1,000 juveniles were dispersed using sirens, pepper spray balls and K-9s, according to a news release from the village.
“There were no shots fired at any time throughout the event, despite rumors to the contrary,” according to a news release from Orange police. “Several fights occurred, seven juveniles were arrested and turned over to a parent. No one sought medical attention and there was no property damage reported or observed. The Orange Police Department believes this incident was fueled virally by social media.”
Mulcahy praised police from Orange and all 15 other agencies who responded: Chagrin Falls, Moreland Hills, Pepper Pike, Woodmere, Solon, Shaker Heights, Warrensville Heights, Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Bentleyville, Bainbridge, South Russell, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
“As mayor, I would like to recognize the professionalism and restraint exercised by the Orange Village police officers and all the assisting departments,” she said. “I believe it’s to their credit that we had an outcome which included no serious injuries or property damage. With that many teenagers in one spot, anything might have happened. In these days of social media, flash mobs, and newly lifted COVID restrictions, we, as a society, have a lot of new issues and challenges to contend with. We must find solutions so we can continue to enjoy nice things and nice places to gather. We sure have work to do.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 440-247-7321.