Representatives for Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin and the city of Beachwood filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 23 against an individual who has been sending anonymous emails and making internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff.
The lawsuit was filed by Daniel Powell, who is listed as McLaughlin’s legal counsel in the filing, and Michael Pelagalli, both of Minc Law LLC in Orange. The case was assigned to Judge Andrew J. Santoli.
Named as John Doe in the filing, McLaughlin and the city are seeking injunctive relief and damages arising out of “a persistent and continuous course of tortious conduct by an unknown individual whose malicious actions, which are carried out through various internet personas, cause harm to McLaughlin’s reputation, the city’s operations, and other collective and individual protected interests of the plaintiffs,” the filing reads.
The filing follows a recent no-confidence vote against McLaughlin and deputy chief John Resek by members of the Beachwood Police Union, meaning a majority of the police union does not have confidence in the policy and leadership of McLaughlin and Resek.
The no-confidence vote came after Beachwood councilman Mike Burkons filed a complaint with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for the anonymous emails and internet posts, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles on Sept. 19.
These anonymous accounts include a Proton.me email account named miss-marples21@proton.me, which sent emails criticizing how McLaughlin and Resek address and interact with department employees, and three fictitious internet usernames, including John Marconi, Amin Yashed and Relffom Nevets, the lawsuit said.
Two of the fictitious internet usernames, John Marconi and Amid Yashed, were used to comment on the Beachwood Police Department’s Facebook page on Sept. 15, and alleged that McLaughlin, who was recently married, has “improper relationships” with her subordinates and co-workers within the department, and “engages in other morally repugnant, unprofessional, unlawful and unethical behavior,” according to the lawsuit. Further Facebook responses also said the department’s officers will “definitely need mental health counseling” due to McLaughlin’s lack of leadership and “propensity to retaliate against any members who challenge her authority,” the lawsuit said. The third fictitious username, Relffom Nevets, is listed as a spouse of Amin Yashed on Facebook, the lawsuit alleged.
Through the lawsuit, McLaughlin and the city hope to determine the true identity of John Doe through the discovery process. Once the information is discovered, the lawsuit will be amended as necessary to specify John Doe’s identity, capacity and residence, and effectuate service.
The lawsuit also notes that McLaughlin is seeking compensatory damages in excess of $25,000, punitive damages at the statutory maximum, pre- and post-judgment interest at the maximum rate allowable by the law, and costs of the action and any and all other relief including attorney fees, and a decree from the court that the publications are false and defamatory. It also seeks permanent injunctive relief following final adjudication that John Doe is prohibited from re-publishing and required by law to remove any and all published statements that are decreed to be false and defamatory.
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc, principal and founder of Minc Law, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.