Solon police are continuing their investigation into Solon High School principal Erin Short even as she has made a statement denying the allegation made about her.
Short, 48, was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 15 pending a criminal investigation. She has not been charged.
Short made a second statement March 8 regarding an allegation against her. Through her attorney, she alleged a fake email account was used, with a fake name, to alert Solon school board members of an alleged relationship with a Solon High School student.
Solon police Lt. Jamey Hofmann told the Cleveland Jewish News March 9 the investigation into Short was continuing.
Larry Zukerman of Zukerman, Lear & Murray Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland told the CJN March 9, “My client did nothing illegal, nothing immoral and nothing improper. And once this criminal investigation and school board investigation is closed, then we’ll deal with the civil ramifications of the defamation of my client.
“Unequivocally, nothing happened,” Zukerman continued, “between this person and my client when this person was a student at the school.”
Short’s statement addressed the allegation head-on.
“As the community is now aware, on Feb. 14, 2021, a fraudulent email was sent to members of the Solon Board of Education,” Short said in the statement.
The email, which the CJN obtained in a public records request, said Short had a relationship with a student at Solon High School. It urged school board members Julie Glavin, who is president, and John Heckman, to investigate the matter and to review Short’s emails from 2004 to 2007.
“The sender of this email created a fictitious email account by using a false name in order to falsely accuse me of inappropriate conduct. It is an unfortunate sign of the times that anyone can hide behind a computer, create a fake email account, and defame anyone of their choosing with a few keystrokes,” Short said in her statement.
“The contents of this email are 100 percent false. As I have before, I unequivocally and categorically deny the false and defamatory allegation contained in the email. From the moment that I became aware of the existence of this email, I have been entirely truthful, forthcoming and cooperative with the Solon Board of Education and law enforcement and I will continue to cooperate until my name and reputation are cleared. I am confident that law enforcement is conducting a complete and thorough investigation and that this investigation will conclude in my favor in short order.
“I look forward to the conclusion of this investigation so that I can return to my position as principal of Solon High School.”
Hofmann told the CJN March 3 Short and Zukerman offered the name of a person with whom she had a relationship who had also been a student at Solon High School. Hofmann said he was trying to determine whether the person was a victim.
“They approached me,” Hofmann said. “Erin and her attorney.”
Asked about that conversation, Zukerman told the CJN, “It’s a private issue and none of your business.”
Hofmann said Ohio Revised Code under sexual battery might apply.
Specifically, 2907.03 (A)(7) reads, “No person shall engage in sexual conduct with another, not the spouse of the offender, when... (7) The offender is a teacher, administrator, coach, or other person in authority employed by or serving in a school for which the state board of education prescribes minimum standards pursuant to division (D) of section 3301.07 of the Revised Code, the other person is enrolled in or attends that school, and the offender is not enrolled in and does not attend that school.”
This is a developing story.