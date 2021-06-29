Police determined a May 25 fatal accident at the intersection of Mayfield and Taylor roads in Cleveland Heights was the fault of Gloria J. Lewis, 82, who died in the crash.
Lewis, who lived in East Cleveland, was headed southbound and made a left turn from Taylor Road onto Mayfield Road on a green or yellow light in front of an Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food Shop delivery van. The 2012 Ford Transit Connect had the right of way and was traveling northbound into the intersection, police said.
Lewis was traveling southbound on Taylor Road at 25 mph at the time of impact, according to the investigation, and the van was traveling at a speed of about 33 mph. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 mph.
Lewis was transported to University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland, where she was pronounced dead.
The westbound lanes of Mayfield Road were blocked and traffic was diverted through Severance Circle.
Leonard Smith, 69, of Cleveland, was the driver of the delivery van. He was transported to MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center.
A half-full bottle of Ice Box Mudslide liquor was found underneath the driver’s side front seat of the 2008 Chevrolet Impala Lewis was driving, according to investigators.
Police are awaiting final results from Lewis’ autopsy prior to filing an addendum to the report.
Cleveland Heights Detective Sgt. Dave Speece led the investigation and authored the 12-page accident report. Also involved in the investigation were Sgt. Gary Salvage and officers Bob Baldyga and Timothy O’Haire.