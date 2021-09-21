An Unger’s Kosher Bakery & Food employee had to defuse a situation in the store on the morning of Sept. 17.
Paul Harris, an employee that usually works in the back, was paged to the front of the store by owner Malka Rosenberg after complaints of a man talking to himself and “scaring everyone,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 20.
Harris said it was unclear what the man was saying, but one person told him the man said the word “Yahweh,” which is the name for the God of the Israelites.
He walked around the store for about 10 minutes before walking out and according to Harris, there were about 25 people in the store.
The man left the store and Harris followed. When Harris asked the man if everything was OK, the man hurled expletive-filled threats at him as he went to the driver’s side of his car to retrieve an ax, Harris said.
“I said, ‘Man put the hatchet down. You’re not scaring anyone,”’ said Harris, who estimated the hatchet was about 18 inches.
Harris said the man, who was about 15 feet away, put down the hatchet and returned to confront him, and the two exchanged words without any punches being thrown. The man left, but not before threatening to come back a few hours later at 3 p.m., according to Harris.
An Unger’s employee called the Cleveland Heights Police Department, which responded immediately. By 4 p.m., police said they found a suspect, whom they didn’t identify. Harris said he declined to press charges.
Harris said he does not believe this incident to be religiously motivated, but said he was told by the police department the man was wearing a yarmulke when police found him.
Cleveland Heights police Capt. Chris Britton said there is an active investigation, but no arrests have been made.