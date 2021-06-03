Highland Heights Police Chief James Cook confirmed his department is investigating allegations of misconduct toward students by an employee of Mayfield School District.
The district identified the employee misconduct as occurring “on social media.”
“Our department received a complaint on May 29th involving a Mayfield School District employee,” Cook wrote in a June 3 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “The complaint did involve an allegation of misconduct toward a student. We are currently investigating the complaint. No charges have been filed regarding the incident. Upon completion of the investigation, we will release further information.”
The allegations surfaced May 29, according to a June 2 letter Superintendent Keith Kelly wrote to teachers, staff, parents and the community.
A June 3 news release from the school district said the allegations involved “student misconduct on social media.”
“As soon as district officials were made aware of the alleged claims, Highland Heights police were contacted to initiate an investigation,” the district’s June 3 release reads. “Mayfield City Schools staff and administration are cooperating fully with police as the investigation continues. No further details from Mayfield City Schools are available at this time, as this investigation is a police matter. Mayfield City Schools will share updates once the investigation is concluded.”
In his June 2 letter, Kelly also wrote, “Communicating with you sooner than tonight was not prudent for reasons I will not explain.
“There are many rumors being spread through social media,” Kelly wrote. “As we have seen with recent events, spreading rumors and assumptions can do harm. I respectfully ask that you exercise restraint.”