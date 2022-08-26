A missing Beachwood teenager was found safe overnight Aug. 26, according to the Beachwood Police Department.
David Mikhli, 15, went missing between 1 and 2 a.m. Aug. 25, according to police. David also goes by “Gavi.”
A Beachwood police online post read: “The Beachwood Police Department would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and assistance!”
No other information was provided.
Beachwood police had said they believe David left his home on foot and left his cell phone at his parents’ residence.
Beachwood police worked with the Valley Enforcement Group, the UAS TEAM (DRONE), the Missing Persons Unit and the Urban Search and Rescue Team in efforts to help locate David. Residents also joined the search, according to social media posts.
Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, where the family is a member, held a special Tehillim Aug. 25 following Mincha/Maariv.
This is a developing story.