A police officer who was targeted by then-Sheffield Lake Police Chief Anthony Campo with references to the Ku Klux Klan has filed a charge of discrimination with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, the first step toward filing a lawsuit.
Officer Keith L. Pool, 57, held a virtual press conference with his lawyers at Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway headquartered in New Orleans and which has an office in Cleveland, Nov. 11 to announce his decision to go forward with legal action against the police force.
In addition, his lawyers filed a writ of mandamus with the Ohio Supreme Court Nov. 11, seeking to compel the city of Sheffield Lake and Mayor Dennis Bring to produce additional public records regarding an alleged history of race-based harassment by the former police chief.
“The city that hired him, Sheffield Lake, appears to be helping to cover it up,” Joseph Peiffer, managing partner of the firm told reporters. “Racial harassment has no place in law enforcement, and we will ensure that the city of Sheffield Lake will face a reckoning for all of the despicable behavior conducted by its former police chief, about the racist history of its former police chief. We have no idea how far this went, but I promise you this: We intend to find out.”
"The city of Sheffield Lake maintains that they have fully complied with the public records requests made by the attorneys representing officer Pool," Sheffield Lake law director David M. Graves wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Nov. 12 email. "All further comments on this matter will be made at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum."
A June 25 video showing the chief placing a piece of paper reading “Ku Klux Klan” on Pool’s raincoat went viral after a lawyer for the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association received the video in a public records request. The chief was allowed to retire June 29 rather than face termination by Bring.
Immediately following the placement of the paper, Campo donned a pointy paper hat reminiscent of a KKK head piece and told Pool he should wear one. That gesture was also caught on video, which the law firm has released.
“It was actually so demeaning that in a moment I just didn’t know how to react,” Pool said. “I felt like I’d been hit with a sledgehammer.”
Pool said his great-grandmother told him nine years ago that her son, Pool’s great-uncle, was killed by the KKK. He said the incident at the police station had a deep impact on him, his children and grandchildren.
Pool was the first Black police officer hired by Sheffield Lake in September 2020, but he was not the only one targeted for harassment, lawyers and Pool said.
“It was actually typical of Campo to post offensive images targeting officers on the force right on our work bulletin board. These images were racist, sexist and totally offensive,” Pool said. “But even though everyone saw, no one did anything to stop him. … It never should have gotten to this point.”
One of those images, posted on the department’s bulletin board, showed Pool’s face inside a drawing of the grim reaper with the accompanying words “raccoon reaper;” another showed the face of a Hispanic police officer wearing a sombrero on a label of hot sauce, said Ashlie Case Sletvold, Pool’s lawyer at Peiffer Wolf.
Campo created the images at the workplace on his city computer, Case Sletvold said, using software called faceinhole.com.
“The chief also sent officer Pool an image of a vehicle with large rims and heavily tinted windows, with officer Pool’s name going across the side, saying it would be his police vehicle,” Case Sletvold said. “The chief also told officer Pool that it looked like his windows were tinted while he was sitting in a police car with the windows down. Our investigation has revealed that chief Campo referred to officer Pool as the n-word and said he did not want the n-word working in his department. From the evidence we collected thus far, it is clear that chief Campo made no effort to hide his true character. And senior city officials knew of Campo’s behavior but did not stop him, nor did they provide any training on appropriate workplace behavior or how to report incidents of misconduct. Instead, they allow the chief’s behavior to escalate to the events depicted in the June 25 video.”
Case Sletvold said Campo also targeted a Catholic officer for his religion.
Pool said he has not experienced animosity from other officers since Campo’s retirement.
“I feel it is important to raise my voice about this,” Pool said. “So that the city, the police department and the police departments across the country understand that this racist hateful conduct is completely unacceptable, period.”
Pool said Campo has not reached out to him since the incident involving the raincoat. At the time, he said he asked the chief, “Are you serious?”
Pool told reporters, “What else can you say to the chief of police who’d done something so heinous, so awful to the first Black officer ever? I can’t understand.”
Pool, who grew up in Lorain, said he has been in law enforcement since 2002 and that his first job was in LaGrange, where they “welcomed me with open arms.” He then worked at Sheffield Village Police Department and continues to work there part time. He also worked for the Grafton Police Department. At both Sheffield Village and Grafton, Pool said he was recruited for the job based on his work ethic.
In response to a question from the CJN, Pool spoke of what he hopes for.
“Recognition that this cannot continue in the workforce – especially with Black officers like myself who try and pride themselves in … being a community person,” he said. “All I want to do is help people. That’s what my job was designed to do, was to help people. I don’t care what color they are, what nationality they are or who they are. I take pride in making people happy, helping people. So if we can continue to do that, if every agency will take that mentality to try to help more people instead of hurt them, there will be a better world.”
Campo could not be reached for comment. Multiple attempts to reach Bring were unsuccessful.