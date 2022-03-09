Copley police received a “vague and unsubstantiated threat” against Copley High School March 8, according to a March 9 letter emailed to Copley High School families from principal Eric Smith.
“Yesterday, the Copley Police Department received notification of a vague and unsubstantiated threat against the school,” Smith wrote in the letter. “Out of an abundance of caution we have requested additional police support as we start our day. We will continue to look into this situation and will keep you updated on any progress. As always, ‘If you see something, say something?’ This goes for our staff, students, and families. The safety of every person in this building is paramount.”