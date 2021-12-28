Fairlawn police responded to an incident at Summit Mall Dec. 27 involving multiple groups of teenagers engaging in disorderly behavior, according to the police department.
“In response to issues encountered in years past, Summit Mall had hired Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for added security,” Lt. Mark Schlegel wrote in a Dec. 28 news release.
The mall remained open during the Dec. 27 incident and the juveniles causing the disturbance were escorted out of the mall and left without incident, according to the release.
There were no arrests made and Fairlawn police were assisted by the Bath and Copley townships police departments.
“The collective efforts from all agencies involved resulted in a positive outcome and ensured the safety of all person(s) at Summit Mall,” Schlegel wrote.
Fairlawn police responded to a similar incident involving groups of teens the day after Christmas last year that caused the mall to close.
Multiple attempts to reach Summit Mall officials were unsuccessful.