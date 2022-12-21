A Solon schools bus driver was arrested around 10 a.m. Dec. 20 after operating a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release.
Christina Krusinski, 55, of Solon tested positive for alcohol during a random screening as part of the district’s comprehensive random drug and alcohol testing program, the release stated. She is no longer employed by the district and will never drive students for Solon schools again, according to an email sent to family and staff of the district.
The Solon Police Department was called to the school bus garage after the random test which determined her blood alcohol content level to be .07, and a second test confirmed this result 15 minutes later. The legal limit for commercial vehicle drivers, including school bus drivers, .04%,
Officers who spoke to the driver noticed some cues of impairment, and she provided a positive breath test on a portable police breath testing device, according to the release. She was arrested and transported to Solon Jail where she completed additional sobriety testing with poor performance.
Krusinski was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, commercial vehicle prohibited acts (for driving a commercial vehicle with a detectable amount of alcohol) and endangering children, the release stated. She was released on personal bond to a family member, and the case will go to Bedford Municipal Court.
The police investigation showed she had operated a Solon City Schools school bus prior to being given the random test, and may have driven as many as 49 elementary and middle school children to school, but names or ages of the students are not currently known, the release stated.
The school district said the testing program complies with federal law and U.S. Department of Transportation best practices, which take place quarterly, but will be pursuing options to perform more frequent testing and well above the minimun federal recommendations going forward.
“Student safety is paramount,” the email stated. “Conduct that potentially jeopardizes students’ well-being is unacceptable. Our entire transportation department will receive additional in-service training on this critical safety issue just after the first of the year.”