The Beachwood Police Department will establish a substation at Beachwood Place as it receives $559,073 from the American Rescue Plan Funding grant.
Police Chief Kate Dolan said in a news release that two officers will be assigned on a full-time basis to the mall. Their salaries and benefits will be paid for from the grant, which Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced.
“We are very happy with this outcome after applying for the grant,” Dolan said in the release. “We believe a more visible presence at the mall will step up security and enhance community relations.”
In conjunction with this grant, Dolan will seek permission to use funds from the police department’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund to lease property for two years at COhatch, which opened March 10 at the mall.
She said she anticipates that the space, which will act as a police department substation, will be highly visible to guests in a spot overlooking the food court. She said will also pursue permission to use funds from this account to purchase equipment for the space.
Officers who work out of this location will increase visibility along with serving as a deterrent to those who go to the mall for purposes other than dining and shopping, Dolan said.
The mall has been the site of six shootings, some inside and some in the parking lot, since March 2017.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said he is pleased with the development and noted that it dovetails with his mayoral campaign pledges.
“Early in my campaign, I discussed seeking funding opportunities from outside sources to assist with city operations and about the importance of Beachwood Place as an asset to the city of Beachwood,” Berns said in the release. “I appreciate our police department’s diligence in applying for and obtaining the funding necessary to provide a permanent police presence at Beachwood Place.”
Beachwood Police Department is one of 25 law enforcement agencies to be awarded American Rescue Plan Funding.
Officer Jamey Appell was responsible for handling the fund’s grant application and he was assisted by other members of the police department’s administrative team, according to the release. The grant program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
