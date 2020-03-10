Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he ordered more than 125 polling locations relocated from senior residential facilities to alternate, existing polling locations for the March 17 presidential primary election.
LaRose spoke shortly after 10 a.m. on March 10 at the Ohio Statehouse and said he was doing so to protect residents of those facilities against coronavirus. Three people in Cuyahoga County have tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine said at a March 9 press conference.
He made a call for poll workers, which he said he still needs to work the state’s 3,568 polling locations, and he encouraged all who can to take advantage of Ohio’s early voting opportunities, including absentee voting and voting by mail.
”Ohio has many opportunities,” LaRose said. “In many ways we are way ahead of many other states across the country.”
He said that by taking the steps he outlined, that the safety and health of Ohioans can be protected and “we can run a fair and honest election next Tuesday.”
LaRose called on media to help him disseminate the message that polling places would be moved and said he would use social media, the state’s website, community partners including advocacy groups to alert voters to the change.
Mailed in ballots will be counted, he said, as long as they are postmarked March 16 and received within 10 days of the election. Absentee ballots, he said, are counted first, just after the polls close.
Ohio’s more than 200 hours of early voting is available through the weekend and on March 16 until 2 p.m.
In addition, he said the state was purchasing supplies to sanitize voting machines to protect both poll workers and voters. He said curbside drop off will be available for absentee ballots on voting day.
In addition, he cautioned against a vulnerability that bad actors may take advantage of.
"Now is the time to watch for and be aware of and guard against disinformation,” he said. “We know that foreign adversaries have used emergencies like this as a jumping off point for their insidious disinformation efforts.”
He asked residents and the press to inform him of any such efforts and specifically recommended two state websites: coronavirus.ohio.gov, the Ohio Department of Public Health’s website. In addition, he announced the launch of voteohio.gov/coronafacts for up-to-date changes on voting locations.
LaRose encouraged prospective poll workers to sign up at ohiosos.gov/defenddemocracy.
In Beachwood, voters who use Menorah Park at 27100 Cedar Road will be affected. No other polling places are likely to be affected.