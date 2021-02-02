After deciding to claim senior status on Jan. 27 in order to allow President Joe Biden to appoint his successor, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said he has no plans to reduce his case load, continuing to work on the ongoing Northern District of Ohio opioid litigation and other cases.
Polster, 69, said he could have decided to start taking fewer cases as soon as he was 65 years old, but he had no desire to and still does not.
“I don’t feel any different at 69 than I did at 60, and I’m able to do it and able to manage it, so at some point I might take fewer cases, but I’m comfortable handling a full load now,” Polster told the CJN on Jan. 31, adding the past year has strengthened his desire to practice.
“I’ve always been proud to be a judge but I’ve never been prouder than in the last year. This allows President Biden to nominate a qualified person, and hopefully he or she will be nominated by the Senate and join our court. By the time I think it’s the right time for me to retire, that person will be an experienced judge.”
Polster said he is one of three judges in his district to adopt senior status in time for the new administration to make their picks: Judge James Gwin and Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. have decided to become senior judges in the days since Polster’s announcement.
Since December 2017, Polster has presided over the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio’s ongoing National Prescription Opiate Litigation, a multidistrict lawsuit in which more than 3,000 individual communities have alleged that prescription opioid manufacturers have directly contributed to wide-scale opioid addiction. Despite taking on sen-ior status, he said he never even considered walking away from the opioid MDL.
“Typically, a lawsuit is about something unpleasant that happened in the past, and the plaintiff thinks the defendant did something wrong and they want them to pay for it, but it’s in the past,” Polster said. “The opioid epidemic is with us. Millions of people have become addicted, many have died and the ones still here need help and treatment. I’m not a social worker or policy maker, but it’s my job to oversee these lawsuits.”
Part of his duty in overseeing the litigation, he said, is to ensure these cases can still come before courts, which his district has done exceedingly well in most cases despite the pandemic.
“All of us have criminal defendants who are presumed not guilty, lined up for trial,” said Polster, who is a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and Park Synagogue in Cleveland heigvhts and Pepper Pike, where he teaches Confirmation and seventh- to ninth-grade students, “Some of them are in jail awaiting trial, and it’s going to be very difficult. When we can do trials again, we’re going to start doing them. So we have not been able to do jury trials, but everything else that we needed to do, we’ve done very effectively on the phone and by Zoom.”
Whether it’s a complex mediation or a 12-hour adjunct hearing, he said his move to senior status won’t prevent him from doing everything he can to help keep his court running in a virtual format during this difficult time.
“When you’re required to do something, you do it,” he concluded. “You can’t just throw up your hand and quit.”
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.