Dr. Diana Ponsky was recognized by Castle Connolly, a peer-reviewed directory of doctors and hospitals, with its Exceptional Women in Medicine award in its list of Top Doctors in 2023, according to a news release. Ponsky, of Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, has been named to the list for seven years in a row.
“It is such an honor to have been selected as one of Castle Connolly’s Exceptional Women in Medicine for 2023,” Ponsky said in the release. “Congratulations and thank you to my fellow nominees for their dedication to the field of medicine and a big thank you to my fellow peers for selecting me.”
Ponsky has over 10 years of experience and earned her degree at Georgetown University.
For more information, visit castleconnolly.com.