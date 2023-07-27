Alexander Popivker of Cleveland Heights was sentenced to 10 days suspended jail time and 18 months probation for stealing a pro-Palestinian student group’s banner at Cleveland State University.
After a series of January visits to the downtown campus, Popivker was charged with the theft of the Palestinian Human Rights Organization’s banner from the student center and later banned from the campus following a hearing. His attorney, Maxwell Y. Peltz of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, appeared on his behalf in Cleveland Municipal Court July 19 before Judge Andrea Nelson Moore, who delivered the sentencing.
In addition to the probation and suspended sentence – which he will not need to serve if he complies with the probation period – Popivker will need to complete anger management classes, the community orientation program and pay $150 plus court fees. Popivker compared his own sentence to that of Mohammed Sbeih, a Westlake man who pled no contest to a disorderly conduct charge after attacking Popivker and his wife as they were counter-protesting a pro-Palestinian rally in May 2021.
“I wasn’t happy,” Popivker told the Cleveland Jewish News in regard to his sentence. “I thought it was very unproportional, I thought it was severe. The person that attacked me at a protest, violently and threw me on the ground got a similar punishment, and that makes no sense to me.”
Sbeih had received a year of probation, was ordered to pay a $250 fine and was to attend diversity and cultural sensitivity training.
Prior to the sentencing, Popivker rallied outside the courthouse with his family and three friends with posters calling upon local organizations and universities, including CSU, to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.
He expressed concern over antisemitism and the demonization of Israel on college campuses, pointing to the stolen banner which he said represents “a normalization of antisemitism at CSU and local campuses.”