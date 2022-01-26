Porsche Beachwood is looking to relocate from Chagrin Boulevard to expand and move to the site of the now-closed Fairfield Inn at 3750 Orange Place in Beachwood.
Penske Automotive Group, which owns and operates Porsche Beachwood, was represented by Attorney John W. Monroe of Mansour Gavin LPA in Cleveland at Beachwood City Council Jan. 18.
“This is really a Beachwood success story,” Monroe told city council. “They’ve outgrown that site, which is just over 3 acres, and have been on a search for a larger parcel to expand and rebuild the dealership. Currently the Penske Automotive Group has under contract with the receiver for the Fairfield Inn site, and as part of the due diligence, one of the obvious items was to make sure that it would be zoned properly for a new car dealership.”
Monroe said that while the parcel is properly zoned, the city’s “code text did not allow for new car dealerships on streets other than Chagrin and I believe another street (Central Parkway), not including Orange Place.”
Council voted unanimously to move forward to the planning and zoning commission for study, report and recommendation to add Orange Place to the list of Class U-9 uses for “automobile agencies.” That is in addition to Chagrin Boulevard and Central Parkway.
Porsche Beachwood is at 25855 Chagrin Blvd., about 1 mile from where the new dealership would be located.
“We’re very early in the due-diligence phase but want to make sure that we are going through all the hoops and keeping the city apprised at every step of the way,” Monroe said.
Councilman Mike Burkons asked Monroe what will become of the Chagrin Boulevard site once the dealership relocates.
“There’s been no decision made,” Monroe said. “There’s a lot of hoops to get through this process and some other steps.”
He said if the plan moves forward, it would entail demolition of the three-story hotel.
“I did tell Mr. Griswold it is the company’s hope that possibly by the end of this year, they’ll be under construction,” he said, referring to building commissioner William Griswold. “You know how long that takes is a little bit of anybody’s guess because we’re going into next year’s winter season.”
As to the Chagrin Boulevard site, Monroe said, “It’s a highly desirable site with great traffic counts. Whether they decide to keep it or sell it, I don’t think that’s an issue at all.”